MoviePass now accepted at another Wichita theater

By Matt Riedl

May 11, 2018 11:36 AM

The newly reopened AMC Northrock 14 theater has finally been added to MoviePass.

The movie theater at 3151 N. Penstemon had not been available on the popular movie-a-day subscription service until at least Friday.

When AMC representatives were in town to open the theater in March, they had indicated the theater would support MoviePass.

AMC has come out against MoviePass in the past, but the service does still work at many AMC locations.

Looking for another deal on movies at the Northrock 14? On Tuesdays, tickets are $5 for AMC Stubs members.

MoviePass, which has been flip-flopping quite a bit lately, allows its members to see one movie per day in exchange for a $9.95/month subscription.

For more information on the service, visit www.moviepass.com.

