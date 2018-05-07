Cirque du Soleil is bringing its 2018 show, "Crystal," to Wichita's Intrust Bank Arena from Oct. 24-28, 2018. The show is the popular company's first-ever on-ice performance. Cirque du Soleil 2018 Courtesy
Keeper of the Plans

Cirque du Soleil will mount all-new extreme ice-skating show in Wichita

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

May 07, 2018 11:05 AM

Editor's note: A previous version of this story had an incorrect on-sale date. Tickets go on sale May 18.

Cirque du Soleil, one of Intrust Bank Arena's most popular performers, is trying something new this year.

Perhaps building off the ice-skating frenzy of the Winter Olympics earlier this year, Cirque du Soleil has created a new show that's part acrobatics and part ice skating.

"Crystal," the latest creation from Cirque, is coming to Wichita's Intrust Bank Arena from Oct. 24-28, 2018.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 18 at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the Select-a-Seat Box Office at the arena, 500 E. Waterman.

"Crystal" promises both extreme ice-skating, synchronized skating and traditional Cirque pastimes as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand.

For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

