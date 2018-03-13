Pop star Nick Jonas is coming to Kansas — but not to Wichita or Kansas City

Nick Jonas, one of the original Jonas Brothers, will perform at Kansas State University's Bramlage Coliseum on April 12.
The university's Student Union Program Council announced the concert on Tuesday.
It will be at 8 p.m. April 12, and doors will open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available to K-State students now — for $20 apiece, limited to two tickets per student.
Never miss a local story.
But Wichita fans will have to wait until Monday to claim any of the leftovers.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Bramlage Box Office, 1800 College Avenue in Manhattan, online at kstatesports.com, or by phone at 800-221-CATS. Military members with valid ID will receive a $10 discount.
Public parking will also cost $10 — cash only. K-State students can park at the arena for free.
The Grammy-nominated singer is best known in his solo career for hits like "Close," "Jealous" and "Chains."
Jonas has also won acclaim for his acting work. He stars in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," in theaters now.
For more information, visit kstateupc.com or call 785-532-6571.
Comments