10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (March 9-11)

Finally, it seems we are out of the winter doldrums in Wichita.
The weather is warming up to be supremely nice — and let's hope it stays this way for the NCAA tournament next week.
Most of the city continues to busily prepare for the thousands of visitors that will be in town next week, but there are still lots of events to attend this weekend.
Use this guide to help plan your weekend in Wichita:
Spring Ballet at Friends
7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Riney Fine Arts Center — Friends University, 2100 W. University
Friends University will host a Spring Ballet this weekend with guest choreographer Francisco Martinez from Los Angeles and Courtney Miller from Friends. Miller is debuting her second group piece in the show, a neo-classical dance called “Frontiers.”
$15 adults, $12 for seniors and students. www.friends.edu/ballet, 316-295-5677
Split Lip Rayfield at The Cotillion
8 p.m. Fri., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Alternative country and bluegrass band Split Lip Rayfield will take the stage Friday in their hometown of Wichita. The band, which has been rocking since 1995, released its most recent album, “On My Way,” just last year. Herd of the Huntress, a local rock band, will be opening. Doors open at 7 p.m.
$20. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Sheep-shearing at the Sedgwick County Zoo
9:30 a.m.-noon Sat., Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.
This one goes out to all the kids (and kids at heart) out there. This Saturday morning, the zoo is putting on a Children's Farm Festival during which the zoo’s Tunis, Karakul, and Navajo Churro sheep will be sheared. There will be volunteers on site to demonstrate how wool is used in various ways.
Regular admission applies: $15.95 adults 12-61, $11.95 seniors 62+ and children 3-11, free for children 2 and under. www.scz.org, 316-660-9453
FREE: 'Monet to Matisse' free day
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
The Wichita Art Museum is offering free admission this Saturday to its “Monet to Matisse: French Moderns from the Brooklyn Museum, 1850-1950” exhibit, which is normally a $10 upcharge. The entire museum is free on Saturday. Espresso Yourself will be there from 9 to 11 a.m. and several food trucks will start serving lunch at 11 a.m.
Free. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4921
Wichita Fringe Festival
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce
The Wichita Fringe Festival is a first-year event seemingly modeled after other Fringe Festivals in larger cities. It's a minimalist theatre showcase featuring scripts written by local high schoolers. All ages welcome.
$3 at the door. www.wichitafringe.com
Central Kansas Reptile Expo
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Best Western North, 915 E. 3rd St. N., Park City
One of my favorite events of the season, simply because it sounds so out-there. If furry friends don’t fit your fancy, drop in to the Central Kansas Reptile Expo and check out the variety of reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates they’ll have on display. You can purchase a pet directly from the breeder or run any questions by reptile experts on site.
$5 adults, $3 kids, free for kids under 6, two-day passes $8 adults, $4 kids. https://www.facebook.com/events/934761763356185/.
Halfgrass Bluegrass Festival
3 p.m.-midnight Sat., Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas
In the mood for some bluegrass? Abode Venue is hosting a full day of concerts this Saturday, in partnership with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas. Bands scheduled to play include Cow Skin Creek, Bandid, Crisis Casanova, Tyler Gregory, 80 Proof Engine, The Calamity Cubes, Fast Food Junkies, and Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy. There will also be a face-painting station for kids. All ages welcome.
$20 at the door. Children under 10 free. https://www.facebook.com/events/177612722852568/
'Fire and Ice' at the Symphony
8 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
Pianist Stewart Goodyear returns to Wichita to perform Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto, as part of a concert the Wichita Symphony Orchestra is dubbing "Fire and Ice." Also to be performed at the show: Grieg's "Peer Gynt Suite No. 1" and Sibelius' "Symphony No. 3."
$20-$70. www.wichitasymphony.org, 316-267-7658
SuicideGirls burlesque at The Cotillion
8 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Anyone looking for an entertaining night full of art and comedy can check out the SuicideGirls burlesque show at The Cotillion Saturday. The ladies have been on tour since 2003, performing in more than six countries. American Rose Theatre will be opening with a burlesque and vaudeville performance. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets starting at $25. www.thecotillion.com,316-722-4201
FREE: Selection Sunday watch parties
Starts 5 p.m. Sun.
This Sunday is when it all begins. The 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament will be announced Sunday evening on TBS. There are a variety of local places where you can watch the show, as I've outlined here. See where Wichita State's going and, also, who's coming here next week when Wichita hosts the opening rounds.
Free.
Contributing: Delaney Hiegert of the Eagle
