10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (March 9-11)

SHARE COPY LINK Kate Wight Tyler, a conservator at the Brooklyn Museum, shows us how she inspects its art at every museum it is loaned out to. The exhibition opens at the Wichita Art Museum on Feb. 24. Additional footage by Jaime Green, music from bensound.com. ( McClatchy mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Kate Wight Tyler, a conservator at the Brooklyn Museum, shows us how she inspects its art at every museum it is loaned out to. The exhibition opens at the Wichita Art Museum on Feb. 24. Additional footage by Jaime Green, music from bensound.com. ( McClatchy mriedl@wichitaeagle.com