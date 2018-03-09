No, Kendrick Lamar isn't coming to Wichita. Neither is Chance the Rapper or Lil Wayne

Over the last week, Wichitans have been bamboozled by a fake "2020 Riverfest" poster circulating on Facebook.
The fabricated hype poster advertises Riverfest performances by some of the biggest stars in hip hop: Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Mac Miller, Lil Wayne, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Drake, "and many more."
Apparently "Wichita, Kansas" itself is presenting the "Wichita Riverfest Music Festival" as well.
To add to the prank, there are five cartoon-esque outlines of the headlining rappers — four of whom are missing pupils in their eyes.
The poster is obviously a joke, but it's still managed to fool more than 800 people who've shared it on Facebook recently — some incredulous at the improbably stacked lineup but still others excited for the shows.
It was created for an art class last year and has apparently been updated for a new year, according to Teri Mott, director of marketing and communication for Wichita Festivals.
"Definitely not for real, and not really new, either," she said in an email.
It's not the first time a fake concert announcement has spread through Facebook.
In 2016, Sugar Ray was allegedly performing at the Applebee's on South Broadway.
Sadly that never happened, either.
