Selection Sunday is only on cable. Here's where you can watch it in Wichita

Cord-cutting basketball fans have a problem on their hands this year.
Selection Sunday — the two-hour long show wherein the NCAA announces its tournament teams and brackets — is moving to cable this year.
Sorry, no more over-the-air CBS watching — at least for this go-round.
The show airs at 5 p.m. Central on TBS. It is scheduled to run for two hours, though the NCAA says the teams and brackets should all be announced within the first hour.
Need a place to watch Selection Sunday this year?
A few Wichita bars are having Selection Sunday parties this weekend — and, of course, standard sports bars like Buffalo Wild Wings, Old Chicago and anywhere with a TV will likely be showing the program.
Wichita State, KU and K-State are all considered locks to play in the tournament this year, and experts believe if KU receives an (expected) No. 1 seed, it will play in Wichita for the tournament's first weekend.
Here are a few Selection Sunday-specific watch parties planned in Wichita:
- 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun., Brick + Mortar, 229 N. Emporia
The 7,000-square-foot glass tent by Intrust Bank Arena is also planning a party all day long. Food and drinks will be served. Admission is free, but limited to space available. Reserve your spot at www.eventsict.com. Open to all ages.
- 5-8 p.m. Sun., Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island
Public at the Brickyard will be serving food in addition to the NCAA festivities. It also plans the following drink specials: $3 WuShock Wheat pints, $3 Free State pints and $5 mimosas. Open to all ages.
- 11 a.m.-midnight Sun., Emerson Biggins Old Town, 808 E. Douglas
This Old Town bar will also be streaming the Selection Sunday festivities this weekend. It will be serving a full menu of food and also have $3 you-call-its. Open to all ages.
- 5 p.m.-midnight Sun., WXYZ Bar in Aloft Wichita, 3642 N. Oliver
If you're into hotel bars, the WXYZ Bar at this new north Wichita hotel is hosting a Selection Sunday watch party with drink specials all evening. Happy hour ends at 7 p.m. (as does the show). Open to all ages.
