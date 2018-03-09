Want to celebrate the beginning of the Shockers', Jayhawks', or Wildcats' NCAA journey? Start the party early with Selection Sunday.
Selection Sunday is only on cable. Here's where you can watch it in Wichita

By Matt Riedl

March 09, 2018 10:41 AM

Cord-cutting basketball fans have a problem on their hands this year.

Selection Sunday — the two-hour long show wherein the NCAA announces its tournament teams and brackets — is moving to cable this year.

Sorry, no more over-the-air CBS watching — at least for this go-round.

The show airs at 5 p.m. Central on TBS. It is scheduled to run for two hours, though the NCAA says the teams and brackets should all be announced within the first hour.

Need a place to watch Selection Sunday this year?

A few Wichita bars are having Selection Sunday parties this weekend — and, of course, standard sports bars like Buffalo Wild Wings, Old Chicago and anywhere with a TV will likely be showing the program.

Wichita State, KU and K-State are all considered locks to play in the tournament this year, and experts believe if KU receives an (expected) No. 1 seed, it will play in Wichita for the tournament's first weekend.

Here are a few Selection Sunday-specific watch parties planned in Wichita:

  • 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun., Brick + Mortar, 229 N. Emporia

The 7,000-square-foot glass tent by Intrust Bank Arena is also planning a party all day long. Food and drinks will be served. Admission is free, but limited to space available. Reserve your spot at www.eventsict.com. Open to all ages.

  • 5-8 p.m. Sun., Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island

Public at the Brickyard will be serving food in addition to the NCAA festivities. It also plans the following drink specials: $3 WuShock Wheat pints, $3 Free State pints and $5 mimosas. Open to all ages.

  • 11 a.m.-midnight Sun., Emerson Biggins Old Town, 808 E. Douglas

This Old Town bar will also be streaming the Selection Sunday festivities this weekend. It will be serving a full menu of food and also have $3 you-call-its. Open to all ages.

  • 5 p.m.-midnight Sun., WXYZ Bar in Aloft Wichita, 3642 N. Oliver

If you're into hotel bars, the WXYZ Bar at this new north Wichita hotel is hosting a Selection Sunday watch party with drink specials all evening. Happy hour ends at 7 p.m. (as does the show). Open to all ages.

