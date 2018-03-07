Dinosaurs all the rage downtown – for one weekend only

As if downtown Wichita hadn’t had enough dinosaur action, now more of the prehistoric creatures are coming in.
Combined with the T. rex replica by Intrust Bank Arena, downtown Wichita has become a dinosaur destination, apparently.
This weekend inside Century II, “Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek” comes to town – an exhibit featuring life-size dinosaur and shark replicas.
The event, which is primarily geared for families, features various hands-on activities including Design-a-Dino, Prehistoric Poop and the Race Through Time Labyrinth.
Attendees will walk through a Prehistoric-themed area with interactive dinosaurs
The nationally traveling exhibition has been at Century II before, but this year’s event showcases a new shark-themed exhibition.
The attraction has partnered with OCEARCH, an organization that tracks great white sharks as they swim in the ocean. Guests at “Discover the Dinosaurs” can see a live shark tracker and watch as actual sharks swim through the ocean.
The company that puts on “Discover the Dinosaurs,” VStar Entertainment Group, also mounts such live shows as “Sesame Street Live” and “Paw Patrol Live.”
The exhibition will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. at Century II, 225 W. Douglas.
Tickets are $24 for children and adults, and $18 for seniors. Children under 2 are free with a paid adult.
“Early bird” tickets, for $5 less than usual, are available until 11:50 p.m. Friday at www.discoverthedinosaurs.com.
For more information, visit www.discoverthedinosaurs.com.
