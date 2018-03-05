A touring production of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is coming to Wichita next year, as part of Theater League’s 2018-19 season. Sarah Bockel plays Carole King here.
Carole King musical, ‘Cinderella’ tour coming to Wichita next year

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

March 05, 2018 12:07 PM

Touring productions of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and the 2013 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will highlight Broadway in Wichita’s 2018-19 season, announced Thursday by Theater League.

The season in Century II’s Concert Hall will include these productions:

▪ “Finding Neverland” – Dec. 18-20, 2018

This musical, based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, tells the origin story of Peter Pan. It premiered on Broadway in 2015.

▪ Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” – Jan. 28-30, 2019

This classic musical was revived on Broadway in 2013, and now that version is touring across the U.S. It was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning one for Best Costumes. It features classic songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

▪ Season add-on/Swap-a-Show: “Jersey Boys” – Feb. 19-20, 2019

“Jersey Boys” is certainly not a first for Century II, but the musical is always popular with Wichita audiences. The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom.

▪ “Evita” – March 18-20, 2019

This popular musical, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, follows the rise of ambitious Eva Peron as she becomes the beloved, iconic Argentinian First Lady. “Evita” was last seen in Wichita 18 years ago as part of Music Theatre Wichita’s 2000 season. Its score won a Grammy Award.

▪ “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” – May 15-19, 2019

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is a jukebox show celebrating the music and story of the singer by the same name. It tells the story of King’s rise to stardom: from being part of a songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to her solo career.

Season tickets start at $115 for all four shows. Payment plans are available. Season-ticket holders get access to the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Season renewals and priority orders are now available at www.BroadwayWichita.com, by phone at 316-303-8100, or at the WichitaTIX office at Century II, 225 W. Douglas.

People who want season tickets for the 2018-19 season but who are not currently season-ticket holders can reserve their spot in line by paying a 50-percent refundable deposit. You can do that by calling 316-303-8100, filling out the online priority request form at www.BroadwayWichita.com or visiting the WichitaTIX office in Century II.

