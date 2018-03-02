New leadership named at Tallgrass Film Association

Tallgrass Film Association has named Paul Melroy its new executive director, the organization announced Friday.
Melroy most recently worked in the same position at Tropic Cinema in Key West, Fla. He has previously managed fundraising for the Atlanta Opera and the Austin-based Conspirare choral ensemble.
He will assume the role effective Tuesday.
Longtime Tallgrass director Lela Meadow-Conner announced her resignation from the organization in October.
The organization, which has built a growing national reputation in film circles, celebrated its 15th anniversary last year.
In a news release, Melroy said he is “excited to lead the Tallgrass Film Association.”
“I love engaging the arts to build community, and am especially passionate about independent film,” he said in the release. “I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish going forward.”
Tallgrass has also hired Gray Brand as its new Director of Marketing and Communications.
This year’s Tallgrass Film Festival is scheduled for Oct. 17-21, 2018.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
