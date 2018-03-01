The Revolution, Prince’s band, will pefrom on closing night of Riverfest 2018, part of a concert lineup called “Purple Reigns.”
The Revolution, Prince's band, will pefrom on closing night of Riverfest 2018, part of a concert lineup called "Purple Reigns."
Here’s who will be playing at Riverfest 2018

By Matt Riedl

March 01, 2018 01:07 PM

Remember “Purple Rain”?

Apparently it’s still at the forefront of the Riverfest’s collective creative minds, as the group has booked a heavily Prince-themed headlining act for the festival’s closing night – featuring The Revolution (Prince’s band) and Morris Day & The Time.

Some of the other big-name bookings this year include Matisyahu, Cypress Hill, Hawthorne Heights and ZZ Ward.

Admission to all Riverfest concerts are free with a Riverfest button. Adult buttons are $10, and children’s buttons (available while supplies last for kids ages 6-12) are $5. If you just want to go ahead and buy your button, you can get an early-bird discount price of $7 for adults and $3 for children at www.selectaseat.com, and in person from April 9 to May 5 at Meinecke Car Care locations in Wichita, Hutchinson and Derby.

Full-price buttons go on sale at QuikTrip, Dillons, Wichita Festivals and www.ticketfly.com beginning May 6.

Here’s the concert lineup, as announced Wednesday:

Friday, June 1

Kennedy Plaza Stage: Twilight Pops Concert featuring the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, directly following the Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade. Immediately following will be the Textron Aviation Opening Night Fireworks.

RedGuard Stage: Hawthorne Heights with Listener

Saturday, June 2

Kennedy Plaza Stage: Matisyahu with Stephen Marley

RedGuard Stage: La Raza Fest

Sunday, June 3

Kennedy Plaza Stage: Randy Houser with Ashley McBryde

RedGuard Stage: Trampled By Turtles with Split Lip Rayfield

Monday, June 4

Kennedy Plaza Stage: Gospelfest, headlined by John P. Kee

RedGuard Stage: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Tuesday, June 5

Kennedy Plaza Stage: Festival of Broadway, featuring Music Theatre Wichita, Roxy's Downtown, Mosley Street Melodrama and Laughing Feet Performers

RedGuard Stage: Military Salute, featuring the 35th Infantry Division Rock Band

Wednesday, June 6

Kennedy Plaza Stage: Wet and Wild Dance Party, featuring Cypress Hill with Hirie

RedGuard Stage: Ringer Star and Across the Pond

Thursday, June 7

Kennedy Plaza Stage: ZZ Ward with Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Friday, June 8

Kennedy Plaza Stage: Liz Phair with Save Ferris

RedGuard Stage: Chroma Paint Party, featuring paint cannons, a light show and EDM music provided by a team of DJs

Saturday, June 9

Kennedy Plaza Stage: Spirit AeroSystems presents Purple Reigns, featuring The Revolution with Morris Day & The Time. Immediately following will be the Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale.

RedGuard Stage: Fiesta Del Rio

Many more local and regional acts will also perform at Riverfest 2018, including Hotel Books, The Cavves, Ziggowatts, Vehicles, Flaming Wailers, Adam Capps, DJ Carbon and many others. In addition to the Kennedy Plaza and RedGuard stages, Ackerman’s Backyard will play host to a variety of DJs – and sounds – each night of the festival.

$25 VIP ticket packages to each concert are available at www.wichitariverfest.ticketfly.com.

For more information on Riverfest, visit www.wichitariverfest.com.

Here is every single one of the posters designed for the Wichita River Festival - more than 40 years' worth. cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

