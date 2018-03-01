Here’s who will be playing at Riverfest 2018

Remember “Purple Rain”?
Apparently it’s still at the forefront of the Riverfest’s collective creative minds, as the group has booked a heavily Prince-themed headlining act for the festival’s closing night – featuring The Revolution (Prince’s band) and Morris Day & The Time.
Some of the other big-name bookings this year include Matisyahu, Cypress Hill, Hawthorne Heights and ZZ Ward.
Admission to all Riverfest concerts are free with a Riverfest button. Adult buttons are $10, and children’s buttons (available while supplies last for kids ages 6-12) are $5. If you just want to go ahead and buy your button, you can get an early-bird discount price of $7 for adults and $3 for children at www.selectaseat.com, and in person from April 9 to May 5 at Meinecke Car Care locations in Wichita, Hutchinson and Derby.
Full-price buttons go on sale at QuikTrip, Dillons, Wichita Festivals and www.ticketfly.com beginning May 6.
Here’s the concert lineup, as announced Wednesday:
Friday, June 1
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Twilight Pops Concert featuring the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, directly following the Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade. Immediately following will be the Textron Aviation Opening Night Fireworks.
RedGuard Stage: Hawthorne Heights with Listener
Saturday, June 2
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Matisyahu with Stephen Marley
RedGuard Stage: La Raza Fest
Sunday, June 3
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Randy Houser with Ashley McBryde
RedGuard Stage: Trampled By Turtles with Split Lip Rayfield
Monday, June 4
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Gospelfest, headlined by John P. Kee
RedGuard Stage: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Tuesday, June 5
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Festival of Broadway, featuring Music Theatre Wichita, Roxy's Downtown, Mosley Street Melodrama and Laughing Feet Performers
RedGuard Stage: Military Salute, featuring the 35th Infantry Division Rock Band
Wednesday, June 6
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Wet and Wild Dance Party, featuring Cypress Hill with Hirie
RedGuard Stage: Ringer Star and Across the Pond
Thursday, June 7
Kennedy Plaza Stage: ZZ Ward with Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
Friday, June 8
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Liz Phair with Save Ferris
RedGuard Stage: Chroma Paint Party, featuring paint cannons, a light show and EDM music provided by a team of DJs
Saturday, June 9
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Spirit AeroSystems presents Purple Reigns, featuring The Revolution with Morris Day & The Time. Immediately following will be the Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale.
RedGuard Stage: Fiesta Del Rio
Many more local and regional acts will also perform at Riverfest 2018, including Hotel Books, The Cavves, Ziggowatts, Vehicles, Flaming Wailers, Adam Capps, DJ Carbon and many others. In addition to the Kennedy Plaza and RedGuard stages, Ackerman’s Backyard will play host to a variety of DJs – and sounds – each night of the festival.
$25 VIP ticket packages to each concert are available at www.wichitariverfest.ticketfly.com.
For more information on Riverfest, visit www.wichitariverfest.com.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
