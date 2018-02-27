The Garvey Center in downtown Wichita will be lit up pink this week.
Wichita has a flashy way to welcome Pink to town

By Matt Riedl

February 27, 2018 04:18 PM

Pink won’t perform at Intrust Bank Arena until Saturday, but the city’s come up with a way to satiate your pink needs until then.

From now until the concert, both the Garvey Center, 250 W. Douglas, and the “trellis towers” along Douglas Avenue between Main and Topeka streets will be lit up at night in pink.

Uplights on the Garvey Center frequently illuminate the building in various colors, but this is likely the first time it’s gone pink.

A “limited number” of floor and pit tickets were released Tuesday by the tour. If you’re lucky, you might find tickets at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the Intrust Bank Arena box office, 500 E. Waterman.

Most of the remaining tickets to Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour stop at the arena start at $100.45.

LED lights have been installed in the newly renovated "trellis towers" in downtown Wichita. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

