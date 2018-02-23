10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Feb. 23-25)

Happy Final Friday, everybody.
You’ve made it through a rather yucky weather week, and things are starting to look up in the forecast.
In just a few short weeks, we’ll be back in Daylight Savings Time. Hard to believe, but true.
There are a lot of fun things going on in Wichita this weekend, as it seems the social scene is finally starting to heat up for the spring.
Use this guide to help plan your weekend in Wichita:
FREE: Final Friday
Friday evening, various galleries in Wichita
Somehow it’s already the final Friday of the month, which means it’s time for Wichita’s monthly art crawl. Galleries across town will be open for the evening for this walkabout that’s as much about art shows as it is about socializing. For a full list of Final Friday openings, click here. If you’re a Final Friday first-timer, I’d recommend visiting the Commerce Street Art District (Commerce just south of Waterman) and CityArts in Old Town. Those are good starting points for developing an affinity for Final Fridays.
Free.
Chubby Carrier at Crown Uptown
7 p.m. Fri., Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas
Grammy award winners Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band are throwing an after-work Mardi Gras party at the Crown Uptown Theatre. Carrier’s accordion-filled tunes are a combination of blues, ’70s funk, rock and roll and zydeco. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets starting at $18.50. www.crownuptown.com, 316-612-7696
Casey Donahew at The Cotillion
8 p.m. Fri., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
After the release of his 2017 album, “15 Years, the Wild Ride,” country singer Casey Donahew is making a stop at The Cotillion. The Casey Donahew Band, which released its first studio album in 2006, is known for hits like “One Star Flag” and “Double-Wide Dream.” Country singer and songwriter Mike Ryan will be the opening act. Doors open at 7 p.m.
$27. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
The Shady Tour at The Orpheum
8 p.m. Fri., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Contestants from VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will join in a Haters Roast on “The Shady Tour” Friday on The Orpheum’s stage. The night will consist of jokes, slams and zingers from the drag-racing comedy queens. A meet-and-greet ticket package will be offered for fans to chat with the queens before the show. Doors open at 7 p.m.
$42.25-$59.25. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
Walk in Sister’s Shoes 5K
9 a.m. Sat., Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.
Looking for a 5K to run this Saturday? For those wanting to get fit this weekend, try the Walk in Sister’s Shoes 5K, a benefit for under-privileged schools in the Catholic Diocese of Wichita. The race will begin at Plum Shelter in the park at 9 a.m. for runners and 9:10 a.m. for walkers. The event is family-friendly and laid-back. It’s hosted by Bishop Carroll Catholic High School at the park. T-shirts will be available for purchase for $10.
$25/person. https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Wichita/WalkinSistersShoes
FREE: Academy Award-nominated short film screenings
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway; 1:15-4:45 p.m. Sun., Wichita Public Library – Alford Branch, 3447 S. Meridian
Throughout the weekend, the Wichita Public Library and the Orpheum will be screening Academy Award-nominated short films for free. Films will screen throughout the day on Saturday and in the afternoon on Sunday – drop by for as long or as little as you’d like. It’s a great chance to see these Oscar-nominated films that you likely have not seen before. For a full list of film screenings, visit www.wichitaorpheum.com or www.wichitalibrary.org/academyawards. Screenings will continue at various library branches throughout the week.
Free. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
‘Monet to Matisse’ opening at WAM
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
The Wichita Art Museum’s first “blockbuster” exhibition in quite some time opens on Saturday. “Monet to Matisse: French Moderns from the Brooklyn Museum, 1850-1950” features 59 artworks by French modernist painters, including Claude Monet and Henri Matisse, among others. Museum admission is free on Saturday, but entrance to “Monet to Matisse” costs extra.
Museum admission free, “Monet to Matisse” tickets $10 for adults and seniors (60+), free for students with ID and youth up to age 17. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4291
Pro wrestling at The Cotillion
7 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
If you’re into professional wrestling, get yourself out to the Cotillion on Saturday. Imperial Wrestling presents “Clash at the Cotillion,” an event featuring twelve different pro wrestlers – both male and female. The event is hosted by Justin Roberts and features appearances by “J.R.” Jim Ross and Brandi Rhodes. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday.
$10-$40. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Adult Prom Party at Kansas Star
7:30 p.m.-midnight Sat., Kansas Star Arena, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane
Take a dance step down memory lane with the Kansas Star Casino’s “Prom of the Ages,” an event that invites adults to take it back to their high school proms and raise money in support of KANSEL’s Freedom through Education campaign. DJ Carbon will be playing music throughout the night and B-98 Morning Show and iHeart Media personalities Lukas and Careth will be on scene with giveaways.
Tickets starting at $32. www.backandbetterprom.com, 316-719-5000
FREE: Latte Art Throwdown at Milkfloat
3-6 p.m. Sun., Milkfloat, 535 W. Douglas
Baristas and coffee lovers alike can drop by Milkfloat, the dessert shop in Delano, on Sunday to check out some coffee art creations. What’s a latte art throwdown? It’s a friendly competition among area baristas to see who can create the coolest latte art designs. The first place barista will win $500, donated by Heartland Tech. There will be pastries available for sale and free lattes from the competition.
Free. www.milkfloat.com, 316-558-8440
Contributing: Delaney Hiegert of The Eagle
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
