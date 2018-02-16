More Videos

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita? 1:52

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita?

Pause
WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters 0:56

WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:50

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years

Teaser for 'Wichita, USA' 0:35

Teaser for "Wichita, USA"

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

Andrew Gough is moving his Reverie Coffee Roasters across a Douglas to a much larger space. The new Reverie will have a food menu and serve alcohol. theying@wichitaeagle.com
Andrew Gough is moving his Reverie Coffee Roasters across a Douglas to a much larger space. The new Reverie will have a food menu and serve alcohol. theying@wichitaeagle.com
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Feb. 16-18)

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

February 16, 2018 02:53 PM

And just like that, February is more than halfway over.

I suppose that’s just what happens during the shortest month of the year.

On a side note, I hope you all had a lovely Valentine’s Day full of joy.

While some may take the weekend off to rest up after all that mid-week Valentine’s excitement, there’s a lot to do in town for those who want to go out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Use this list to help plan your weekend in Wichita:

Reverie Coffee Roasters Grand Opening

7 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2202 E. Douglas

Reverie Coffee Roasters has officially moved to its new location across from East High School, and it opened earlier this morning. You can check out Wichita’s newest coffee shop – and its new Founder’s Bakery – throughout the weekend, as it will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.

Coffee costs. www.reverieroasters.com

Women’s Fair

noon-8 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas

How about this for a girls’ day out? If you’re looking for the latest in fashion, food, hair or entertainment, the Women’s Fair is the place to find it. Various special events are planned, including a “doggy fashion show” at 12:30 p.m. Sat., a karaoke contest at 2:30 p.m. Sat., and presentations by Patrick Kilian, key hairstylist from the TV show “Scandal.” Shuttles will be provided from the Lawrence-Dumont Stadium parking lot at 300 S. Sycamore. For a full schedule, visit www.womensfair.com.

$9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door. www.womensfair.com

Friends University Jazz Festival

Fri.-Sat., Riney Fine Arts Center – Friends University, 2100 W. University

On both Friday and Saturday, Friends University is hosting its annual Jazz Festival. Concerts during the day – featuring jazz groups from area schools – are free to attend, while evening performances cost. The Friday night headliner is jazz vocalist Carmen Bradford and the Saturday night headliner is made up of a group of “Jazz Festival All-Stars.” For a full schedule, visit www.friends.edu/jazzfestival.

Free to attend events during the day. Evening shows $15 adults, $12 seniors and students. www.friends.edu/jazzfestival, 316-295-5677

Watermelon Slim at The Cotillion

8 p.m. Fri., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Bill “Watermelon Slim” Homans takes the Cotillion stage Friday with his workingman blues tunes. In the past four years, Watermelon Slim & The Workers have earned 17 Blues Music Award nominations, making them a staple in the blues community. Rachelle Coba will be opening. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages welcome.

$20 day of show. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201

Aaron Watson at Hartman Arena

8 p.m. Fri., Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City

Strap on your boots and dust off your cowboy hats Friday as country singer Aaron Watson makes a stop in Wichita with special guests Kyle Park and Brandon Ray. Watson, whose been on the country music scene for nearly two decades, will likely perform hits like “Outta Style” and “July In Cheyenne.”

Tickets start at $20. www.hartmanarena.com, 1-800-745-3000

Winter Bluegrass Festival

Fri.-Sat., Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive

Bluegrass fans across the state can head to Wichita this weekend for the 29th Annual Winter Bluegrass Festival hosted by the Kansas Bluegrass Association. There will be music workshops, vendors and around-the-clock bluegrass tunes from bands like Monroe Crossing and Pop & the Boys. To reserve a room at the Wichita Marriott, call 316-651-0333. Ask for the bluegrass rate. Workshops will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Shows are at 6 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday.

$55 weekend pass available at the door. Children 16 and younger admitted free with a paid adult ticket. www.kanasbluegrass.org. 316-777-1091

Blues and BBQ at Crown Uptown

5:30-10 p.m. Sat., Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas

Chow down and jam out at a Blues and BBQ benefit show Saturday for the Boy Scouts of America. There will be a full BBQ meal, silent auction and live music from the Jukeroots Trio.

$20 show only, $30 dinner and show. www.eventbrite.com

Dennis DeYoung at The Orpheum

7:30 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

Founding member of Styx, Dennis DeYoung, will play some of the rock band’s most famous hits on The Orpheum stage Saturday as he stops on his Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Tour. The band released its popular album “The Grand Illusion” in 1977 and DeYoung will play the album in its entirety on the tour, plus some of the Styx’s greatest hits. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

$38.50-$88.50. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328

Kansas Proud Concert at The Keg

8 p.m. Sat., The Keg Sports Bar and Grill, 130 E. Chicago Ave., Colwich

The 4th Annual Kansas Proud Concert Saturday in Colwich will showcase musicians from across the state, including Lucas Maddy, the Adam Capps Band and the Mike Love Band. Table reservations will be available.

$10 at the door, $15 table reservations available at 316-796-0384.

Bolero, Bernstein and Barber at WSO

8 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas

The latest concert from the Wichita Symphony Orchestra features Samuel Barber’s “Violin Concerto,” Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide Overture and Suite,” and Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero.” The concert will feature Elena Urioste on violin.

$20-$70. www.wichitasymphony.org, 316-267-7658

Contributing: Delaney Hiegert of the Eagle

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita? 1:52

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita?

Pause
WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters 0:56

WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:50

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years

Teaser for 'Wichita, USA' 0:35

Teaser for "Wichita, USA"

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita?

View More Video