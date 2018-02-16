10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Feb. 16-18)

And just like that, February is more than halfway over.
I suppose that’s just what happens during the shortest month of the year.
On a side note, I hope you all had a lovely Valentine’s Day full of joy.
While some may take the weekend off to rest up after all that mid-week Valentine’s excitement, there’s a lot to do in town for those who want to go out.
Use this list to help plan your weekend in Wichita:
Reverie Coffee Roasters Grand Opening
7 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2202 E. Douglas
Reverie Coffee Roasters has officially moved to its new location across from East High School, and it opened earlier this morning. You can check out Wichita’s newest coffee shop – and its new Founder’s Bakery – throughout the weekend, as it will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.
Coffee costs. www.reverieroasters.com
Women’s Fair
noon-8 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
How about this for a girls’ day out? If you’re looking for the latest in fashion, food, hair or entertainment, the Women’s Fair is the place to find it. Various special events are planned, including a “doggy fashion show” at 12:30 p.m. Sat., a karaoke contest at 2:30 p.m. Sat., and presentations by Patrick Kilian, key hairstylist from the TV show “Scandal.” Shuttles will be provided from the Lawrence-Dumont Stadium parking lot at 300 S. Sycamore. For a full schedule, visit www.womensfair.com.
$9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door. www.womensfair.com
Friends University Jazz Festival
Fri.-Sat., Riney Fine Arts Center – Friends University, 2100 W. University
On both Friday and Saturday, Friends University is hosting its annual Jazz Festival. Concerts during the day – featuring jazz groups from area schools – are free to attend, while evening performances cost. The Friday night headliner is jazz vocalist Carmen Bradford and the Saturday night headliner is made up of a group of “Jazz Festival All-Stars.” For a full schedule, visit www.friends.edu/jazzfestival.
Free to attend events during the day. Evening shows $15 adults, $12 seniors and students. www.friends.edu/jazzfestival, 316-295-5677
Watermelon Slim at The Cotillion
8 p.m. Fri., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Bill “Watermelon Slim” Homans takes the Cotillion stage Friday with his workingman blues tunes. In the past four years, Watermelon Slim & The Workers have earned 17 Blues Music Award nominations, making them a staple in the blues community. Rachelle Coba will be opening. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages welcome.
$20 day of show. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Aaron Watson at Hartman Arena
8 p.m. Fri., Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City
Strap on your boots and dust off your cowboy hats Friday as country singer Aaron Watson makes a stop in Wichita with special guests Kyle Park and Brandon Ray. Watson, whose been on the country music scene for nearly two decades, will likely perform hits like “Outta Style” and “July In Cheyenne.”
Tickets start at $20. www.hartmanarena.com, 1-800-745-3000
Winter Bluegrass Festival
Fri.-Sat., Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive
Bluegrass fans across the state can head to Wichita this weekend for the 29th Annual Winter Bluegrass Festival hosted by the Kansas Bluegrass Association. There will be music workshops, vendors and around-the-clock bluegrass tunes from bands like Monroe Crossing and Pop & the Boys. To reserve a room at the Wichita Marriott, call 316-651-0333. Ask for the bluegrass rate. Workshops will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Shows are at 6 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday.
$55 weekend pass available at the door. Children 16 and younger admitted free with a paid adult ticket. www.kanasbluegrass.org. 316-777-1091
Blues and BBQ at Crown Uptown
5:30-10 p.m. Sat., Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas
Chow down and jam out at a Blues and BBQ benefit show Saturday for the Boy Scouts of America. There will be a full BBQ meal, silent auction and live music from the Jukeroots Trio.
$20 show only, $30 dinner and show. www.eventbrite.com
Dennis DeYoung at The Orpheum
7:30 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Founding member of Styx, Dennis DeYoung, will play some of the rock band’s most famous hits on The Orpheum stage Saturday as he stops on his Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Tour. The band released its popular album “The Grand Illusion” in 1977 and DeYoung will play the album in its entirety on the tour, plus some of the Styx’s greatest hits. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
$38.50-$88.50. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Kansas Proud Concert at The Keg
8 p.m. Sat., The Keg Sports Bar and Grill, 130 E. Chicago Ave., Colwich
The 4th Annual Kansas Proud Concert Saturday in Colwich will showcase musicians from across the state, including Lucas Maddy, the Adam Capps Band and the Mike Love Band. Table reservations will be available.
$10 at the door, $15 table reservations available at 316-796-0384.
Bolero, Bernstein and Barber at WSO
8 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
The latest concert from the Wichita Symphony Orchestra features Samuel Barber’s “Violin Concerto,” Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide Overture and Suite,” and Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero.” The concert will feature Elena Urioste on violin.
$20-$70. www.wichitasymphony.org, 316-267-7658
Contributing: Delaney Hiegert of the Eagle
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
