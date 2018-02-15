Wichita’s rare opportunity to see Monet and Matisse paintings, worth millions

It’s not often that works by what some call “textbook artists” come to the Wichita Art Museum.
The last time the museum hosted an exhibition featuring an artist typically found in art-appreciation textbooks was perhaps in 2010, when it brought in Norman Rockwell works.
But works by the French painter Claude Monet?
The last time Monet works came to the Wichita Art Museum was more than two decades ago, in 1996.
Never miss a local story.
Now Wichitans have the chance to see paintings by Claude Monet, Henri Matisse and other French modernists – some of which are being displayed here for the first time in more than two decades.
The Wichita Art Museum opens “Monet to Matisse: French Moderns from the Brooklyn Museum, 1850-1950” on Feb. 24, a collection of 59 artworks by French modernists.
French art in Wichita?
Why has it been so long since works by a big-name European artist have traveled to the Wichita Art Museum?
It’s because the Wichita Art Museum is an institution of American art – it doesn’t seek out famous European artists to showcase.
Despite this exhibition being ostensibly out of character for the museum, it couldn’t decline the opportunity to bring in French modernists of Monet’s stature, said Patricia McDonnell, the museum’s director.
“Basically, the minute information about this exhibition crossed my desk, I picked up the phone,” McDonnell said. “OK, maybe two beats went by, because ... we’re devoted to American art, but because this would be so meaningful and people would love this, I quickly decided to do this show.”
Basically, the minute information about this exhibition crossed my desk, I picked up the phone.
Patricia McDonnell, director of the Wichita Art Museum
The museum is attempting to frame the works in “Monet to Matisse” as part of a larger dialogue about how French modernists impacted American art.
To that end, the Wichita Art Museum has curated two complementary exhibitions: “Americans in Paris: The French Connection from the Wichita Art Museum” and “Savoir-Faire: 19th Century Fashion Prints,” both currently on display in the museum.
“We have really done some nice staging so your enjoyment of the art is enriched as you continue through our other galleries,” McDonnell said.
Throughout the 19th century, until World War II, “if you were an American artist of ambition, you had to get yourself to Paris at some point,” McDonnell said.
Many Americans flocked to the colony of Giverny, where the well-known French painter Claude Monet had settled in 1883. Over the decades, those American artists began incorporating some of the impressionist styles gleaned from the colony into their works.
Other American painters, including Marsden Hartley, had “artistic blossomings” following extended studies of French modernists, McDonnell said.
McDonnell said she hopes the pairing of the French modernist works and the American modernist works in the Wichita Art Museum’s collection will educate people about modernism as a larger movement in art history.
The journey from Brooklyn to Kansas
Earlier this week, the works in “Monet to Matisse” arrived at the Wichita Art Museum in large, teal-colored crates.
Under the watchful eye of Kate Wight Tyler, workers – all wearing black gloves – unscrewed the crates and lifted these million-dollar paintings out of their boxes.
Wight Tyler is a conservator with the Brooklyn Museum, but served as courier for this exhibition.
Part of that job entails traveling with “Monet and Matisse” to Wichita, ensuring that no damage is done to the pieces during transport.
Wight Tyler, a Kansas native, said the pieces in this exhibition “made the journey very well.”
Because Monet’s “Rising Tide at Pourville” painting is 136 years old and Matisse’s “Flowers (Fleurs)” is a spry 112, the paintings experience some side effects of aging – possible cracks in the canvas and dust accretions among others.
“Monet to Matisse” features 59 works by French modernist painters.
“It’s very important to document everything that happens to artwork,” Wight Tyler said. “These records are very meticulous. It’s not just about the condition, but also the provenance of the artwork – where it’s been at other points of its life, and all the very important parts of its dossier.”
Exhibition at a premium
“Monet to Matisse” is a rare blockbuster exhibition for the Wichita Art Museum – and it’s going to cost you to see it.
Admission to “Monet to Matisse” will cost an additional $10 on top of regular admission to the museum.
Here’s how it breaks down:
▪ From Tuesdays to Fridays and Sundays, general admission to the museum and “Monet to Matisse” costs $17 for adults, $15 for seniors (60+), and $3 for students with ID and youth 5-17.
▪ On Saturdays, general admission to the museum is always free. Admission to “Monet to Matisse” costs $10 for adults and seniors (60+). Admission to “Monet to Matisse” is free on Saturdays to students with ID and youth up to age 17.
▪ Admission to “Monet to Matisse” is always free for Wichita Art Museum members.
▪ If you just want to see the other works in the Wichita Art Museum and not “Monet to Matisse,” regular general admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors (60+) and $3 for students with ID and youth 5-17.
The special exhibition tickets are in line with similar-caliber art exhibitions in the region: Tickets to the Nelson-Atkins Museum’s current Picasso exhibition are $18 for adults, and tickets to Crystal Bridges’ recent Chihuly exhibition were $10 for adults.
The museum is planning two free days this spring, during which access to everything in the museum will be free.
Mark your calendars for March 10 or April 21, when admission to “Monet to Matisse” will be free.
“Monet to Matisse: French Moderns from the Brooklyn Museum, 1850-1950” opens Feb. 24 and will remain on view through May 20.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
‘Monet to Matisse: French Moderns from the Brooklyn Museum, 1850-1950’
When: Feb. 24-May 20, 2018
Where: Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
What: Exhibition on loan from the Brooklyn Museum, featuring 59 artworks by French artists including Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, Paul Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Marc Chagall, Edgar Degas, Gustave Courbet, Edouard Manet, Berthe Morisot, Camille Pissarro and others.
Admission: An additional $10 on top of regular admission prices. Admission is free March 10 and April 21.
More information: www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4921
Comments