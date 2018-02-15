Wichita’s rare opportunity to see Monet and Matisse paintings, worth millions

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:52 How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita? Pause 0:56 WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters 0:50 See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:35 Teaser for "Wichita, USA" 2:34 Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 2:12 MarkArts set to make its debut 7:54 My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 1:51 A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 2:22 New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kate Wight Tyler, a conservator at the Brooklyn Museum, shows us how she inspects its art at every museum it is loaned out to. The exhibition opens at the Wichita Art Museum on Feb. 24. Additional footage by Jaime Green, music from bensound.com. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Kate Wight Tyler, a conservator at the Brooklyn Museum, shows us how she inspects its art at every museum it is loaned out to. The exhibition opens at the Wichita Art Museum on Feb. 24. Additional footage by Jaime Green, music from bensound.com. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) mriedl@wichitaeagle.com