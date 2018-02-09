10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Feb. 9-11)

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:56 WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters Pause 0:50 See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:35 Teaser for "Wichita, USA" 2:34 Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 2:12 MarkArts set to make its debut 7:54 My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 1:51 A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 2:22 New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 1:07 A taste of ‘Motown’ in Wichita Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Monster Jam driver Linsey Read takes you inside Scooby-Doo, one of the Monster Trucks that will be at Intrust Bank Arena this weekend. (Feb. 9, 2018) Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

Monster Jam driver Linsey Read takes you inside Scooby-Doo, one of the Monster Trucks that will be at Intrust Bank Arena this weekend. (Feb. 9, 2018) Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle