10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Feb. 9-11)

It’s time you got out of the house in 2018.
I can excuse the staying at home and binging on Netflix up until now, simply because it’s been so cold outside.
And it may very well be cold outside again this weekend.
But there are a lot of fun events planned in Wichita this weekend, so if you’re considering whether to terminate your yearly hibernation yet, this may be the weekend to do so.
Use this list to plan your weekend in Wichita:
Wichita Home Show
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
If you have some house projects to cross of your list or you’re looking to renovate, head to the 2018 Wichita Home Show this weekend at Century II. A range of construction and home-related business will be there showcasing their products and services.
$10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $4 for children ages 7-12. Children 6 and younger are admitted free. www.wabahome.com, 316-265-4226
Josh Abbott Band at The Cotillion
8 p.m. Fri., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Country fans can head to The Cotillion this weekend to hear the Josh Abbott Band, touring after the release of its fourth album “Front Row Seat.” The band has had three singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including on of its most popular releases “Oh, Tonight.” Country singer Hunter Hutchinson will be opening.
$23. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Wichita Record Convention
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., Holiday Inn Wichita East I-35, 594 S. Rock
Kansas Sound Exchange will host a record convention Saturday will more than 20 vendors showcasing their records and music merchandise. The Donut Whole will be on site and there will be turntable and speaker demos provided by LivingSound.
$3. www.kansassoundexchange.com, 316-789-6889
Monster Jam at Intrust Bank Arena
1 and 7 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
Monster truck fans, the ever-popular Monster Jam event returns to Intrust Bank Arena for three shows this weekend. Some of the trucks that will be there include Grave Digger, Jailbird, Master of Disaster, Scooby-Doo, Monster Mutt, Nitro Menace, Northern Nightmare and Stinger Unleashed. Doors open one hour prior to each showtime.
$15-$65. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
ICT Roller Derby vs. Capital City Crushers
6:30 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
If you’re in the mood for some roller-derby action this weekend, the ICT Roller Derby is hosting a double-header against the Capital City Crushers, straight out of Topeka. Doors open at 6 p.m.
$12.50 in advance, $14 day of show. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Petra Benefit Show
6:30-11:30 p.m. Sat., Wichita Oasis, 200 N. Broadway, Suite 220
If you like both local music and supporting people in need, this may be the event for you. Local bands The Cavves, Tideway, [Smalltalk], Valleyview, Honeyblush, Kiss2 and Side Effects will play a fundraising show to raise money for Petra Mediterranean Cafe, which burned down last year in what its owner believe was a hate crime. All ages welcome.
$10 suggested donation.
Rick Springfield at Kansas Star
7:30 p.m. Sat., Kansas Star Arena, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane
Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and pop musician Rick Springfield will take the Kansas Star stage Saturday. Springfield has had 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl” and “An Affair of the Heart.” Springfield’s career has spanned decades, and still continues. He just released his latest album in January of this year. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $27. www.ticketmaster.com, 800-653-8000
DJ Carbon Presents ‘Refresh’
8 p.m. Sat.-1 a.m. Sun., Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas
DJ Carbon – otherwise known as James Bobetsky – is hosting another of his popular dance parties at Abode Venue this Saturday night. This “pop-up nightlife” event is a formal affair, where people are encouraged to dress to impress – and party. There will also be custom cocktails available for purchase.
$10 in advance, $15 at the door. www.eventbrite.com
‘A Patriotic Salute’ by the Wichita Symphony Orchestra
8 p.m. Sat., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
The Wichita Symphony Orchestra will feature music from three popular patriotic movies this Saturday evening – including selections from “The Patriot,” “Saving Private Ryan,” and “Glory.” It will also feature music by John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Richard Rodgers. Noted local opera singer Samuel Ramey will narrate Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.”
$35-$75. A 10-percent-off military discount is available with ID. www.wichitasymphony.org, 316-267-7658
Mardi Gras Party at XY
10 p.m. Sat., XY Bar, 235 N. Mosley
Who says you can’t celebrate Mardi Gras a little early? Not everyone can get wild on a Tuesday night, you know. XY will be handing out beads at the door, and there’s no cover to attend the party. DJ Karetaker will perform starting at 10 p.m. 21+.
Free.
