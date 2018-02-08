All-female country songwriters tour coming to Wichita this month

An all-female country songwriters tour – sponsored by the Country Music Association – will stop at Wichita’s Crown Uptown Theatre on Feb. 20, the association announced Thursday.
It’s the latest stop announced as part of the CMA Songwriters Series, presented by U.S. Bank.
The show will be hosted by Nicolle Galyon, a Sterling, Kansas native.
She will perform alongside Danielle Bradbery, RaeLynn and Emily Weisband at the Crown Uptown.
Never miss a local story.
Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.crownuptown.com.
The CMA Songwriters Series, which has featured major country stars over past years, has been presented in 17 major cities, including Boston, Belfast, Chicago, Dublin, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Paris, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.
It is intended to be an intimate setting wherein the songwriters tell stories about songs they’ve written and share secrets of their craft.
Galyon has written songs that have been performed by country artists including Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Lauren Alaina, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Thomas Rhett and others.
Bradbery is perhaps best known for winning season 4 of “The Voice.”
RaeLynn has recently performed at the Kansas State Fair and at Club Rodeo.
While the tour stops in Wichita, the singers will work with the CMA Foundation to visit area schools, including Galyon’s alma mater, Sterling High School.
For more information, visit www.crownuptown.com.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments