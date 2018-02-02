10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Feb. 2-4)

This may be Super Bowl weekend, but if you don’t have any pre-existing ties to the Northeast, a New England/Philadelpia Super Bowl doesn’t make for great television here.
I’m not blaming you if you want to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday – more power to you.
But until then, there are plenty of events going on that will likely be more fun. And there are cats.
Use this guide to help plan your weekend in Wichita:
Wichita Sports Show
noon-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
The fourth-annual Wichita Sports Show is coming to Century II this weekend. There will be boats, RV’s and motorsport vehicles on display. Families can participate in outdoor activities and the Catch-A-Trout game.
$12 for adults; $6 for children ages 9-15. Children ages 8 and under will be admitted free. www.wichitasportsshow.com
‘The Mikado’ at Friends University
7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat., Riney Fine Arts Center – Sebits Auditorium, 2100 W. University
Opera-lovers: head to Friends this weekend for its spring opera, “The Mikado.” The show, a tangled love story, will take place at the Riney Fine Arts Center’s Sebits Auditorium.
$11, students and seniors $8. www.friends.edu/finearts, 316-295-5677
‘Breaking the Code’ at Wichita Community Theatre
8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Wichita Community Theatre, 258 N. Fountain
If you’re looking for a drama this weekend, check out this College Hill theater. Hugh Whitemore’s “Breaking the Code” tells the tale of Alan Turing, the mathematician and engineer who created a machine that decodes Nazi messages in World War II and ended the war early. The play, a serious drama, focuses more on Turing’s personal life rather than his professional successes. The show closes Sunday.
$14. www.wichitact.org, 316-686-1282
Wichita Cat Fancy Show
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
The felines are taking over – again. The Wichita Cat Fancy Show – a high-class cat show featuring about 140 furry friends, both pedigreed and strays. Local shelters will be on hand to showcase cats available for adoption. Other than that, it’s hands off these felines. It’s a very serious matter.
$5 adults, $3 children 6-12 and seniors 55+, or $10 for a family weekend pass. wichitacatfancy.weebly.com
FREE: Family Fun Fair at Botanica
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Botanica, 701 N. Amidon
If you’re willing to brave the cold, you can get in to the gardens for free Saturday and join Botanica at its Family Fun Fair. As a part of this winter party, there will be crafts, activities inspired by Jan Brett’s book “The Mitten,” and a garden scavenger hunt. Volunteers will be there to educate children about the animal and plant life. The event is sponsored by Ann Garvey and Knolla’s Pizza.
Free. www.botanica.org, 316-264-0448
Harry Potter Book Night
6-7 p.m. Sat., Barnes & Noble, 1920 N. Rock
It may be hard to believe, but Harry Potter has now been out for 20 years. Hope that doesn’t make you feel too old. And just like in olden days, Barnes and Noble is hosting a party to celebrate that anniversary. Come dressed as your favorite character, meet fellow Potter-heads, play trivia, games and more.
Free. www.barnesandnoble.com, 316-315-0421
Harlem Globetrotters
7 p.m. Sat., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the Intrust Bank Arena this weekend, fresh off a week of Wichita appearances. The legendary basketball team brings its 2018 World Tour to Wichita, displaying their impressive ball-handling skills, dunks, trick shots and comedy routines. Wichita State grad Hannah Mortimer is a rookie on the Globetrotters – becoming the latest Shocker to go pro in basketball.
$20-$105. Use the code “MIGHTY” to get 20 percent off at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman.
FREE: WSU Opera Scenes and Songs
7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Wichita State University – Wiedemann Hall, 1845 Fairmount
Have you ever wondered what WSU’s Opera Theater is all about? Wonder no more, as guests are invited to enjoy a medley of opera scenes and songs from Wichita State University’s Opera Theater this weekend. The show will include works from Mozart, Beethoven, Rossini and more.
Free. www.wichita.edu/finearts, 316-978-3233
I Love the ’90s Dance Party at Lucky’s
10 p.m. Sat., Lucky’s Everyday, 1217 E. Douglas
If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic for the last decade of the 20th century, this may be the party for you. Transport yourself to a time when Justin Timberlake was still merely a part of N*SYNC and when Tamagotchi was a thing. DJ A. Blake will spin ’90s hip hop, dance and alternative tracks all night long.
$3. www.luckyseveryday.com, 316-201-6910
Adult Skate Night at Carousel
11 p.m. Sat.-2 a.m. Sun., Carousel Skate Center, 312 N. West
This popular monthly event returns to the Carousel Skate Center this Saturday night. If you’re into roller-skating and all things retro, this is the event for you. It’s hosted by DJ Carbon. 21+.
$7. www.carouselsk8ks.com, 316-942-4505
Contributing: Delaney Hiegert of The Eagle
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
