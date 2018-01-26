10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Jan. 26-28)

It’s the most wonderful time of the week.
FREE: Final Friday
Friday evening, various Wichita galleries
It just so happens that tonight is the last Friday of the month, which means it’s time for Wichita’s monthly art gallery crawl. Final Friday is one of Wichita’s most lively cultural experiences, highlighting local and regional art at Wichita’s various creative galleries. For Final Friday first-timers and out-of-town guests, I’d recommend going to the Commerce Street Art District (Commerce Street just south of Waterman), a local gallery hub. CityArts, in Old Town Square, is also a good option for Final Friday first-timers. For a full schedule of what’s going on tonight, click here.
Free.
U.S. Figure Skating Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
3-9 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 7:35-11 a.m. Sun., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
If you’ve seen roving bands of dressed-alike figure skaters around Wichita this week, this is why. The U.S. Figure Skating sectional championships for the Midwest and Pacific Coast regions has been taking up Intrust Bank Arena since earlier this week, and tickets are still available if you want to catch some live figure skating.
$25 adults, $20 seniors 60+ and $15 students ages 5-21. www.intrustbankarena.com, 855-755-7328
PRCA Rodeo at Hartman
7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive
Break out the cowboy hats and spurs, because the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is coming to Hartman Arena this weekend to host the rodeo championships. Top professionals from across the nation will compete in a variety of seven events as they try to earn a spot in the Wrangler National Finals. And while you’re there, you can sip local beers at the new Aero Plains Brewing kiosk at the arena.
Tickets start at $24, $5 more the day of the event. www.hartmanarena.com, 800-745-3000
Steve Trevino at The Orpheum
7:30 p.m. Fri., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Up-and-coming Mexican American comedian Steve Trevino will make a stop in Wichita on his “It’s A Love Story” tour this weekend. Trevino has made appearances on The Late Late Show and Comics Unleashed and landed himself a spot on the Nielsen Top 20 with his first showtime comedy special, “Grandpa Joe’s Son.”
$25-$53. www.wichitaorpheum.com, 855-755-7328
Battle of the Bean 5K
8 a.m. Sat., Mead’s Corner, 430 E. Douglas
If you like a hot cup of Joe to greet you every time you finish a brisk 5K, this is the run for you. Wichita’s fourth-annual Battle of the Bean 5K, a production by the Wichita Running Company, will be held this Saturday down First Street to Delano and back. Participants join either Team Cocoa or Team Coffee and run against each other – but don’t worry, you can get both cocoa and coffee at the finish line. There will also be a Jelly Bean Dash for those 8 and under. 5K participants get a free shirt and a mug. People can sign up on site starting at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
$40 for the 5K, $15 for the kids’ run. www.wichitarunningcompany.com
Two-Year Anniversary Party at College Hill Creamery
10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., College Hill Creamery, 3700 E. Douglas
This College Hill ice-cream parlor is celebrating its two-year anniversary this Saturday and is offering $2 single scoops of ice cream, as well as $2 12-ounce drinks. It will be serving espressos, coffee, Nitro Joe’s and Inspirit kombucha.
Free to visit. Ice cream costs.
FREE: Ice-Carving ArtVenture at WAM
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
For the third year in a row, the Wichita Art Museum is hosting its popular wintertime Ice Spectacular event this Saturday. People can watch films, make ice-y art projects and watch as three guest artists create ice sculptures out of 300 pounds of ice. Food trucks will be on site serving treats and drinks throughout the day. There will also be music from DJ Carbon and photos provided by Lamphouse Photo Booth Co. Admission to the art museum is free on Saturdays.
Free. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4921
Celebrate Mozart’s birthday
4 p.m. Sat., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
Saturday is Mozart’s birthday and the Wichita Symphony is celebrating with cake and a concert. “Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage,” a concert for families, tells about Mozart’s young son, Karl, who is transported by a magic trunk back to his father’s opera, “The Magic Flute.” Come early for a piece of birthday cake and the instrument petting zoo provided by Senseney Music.
$15, $10 for children ages 3-12. www.wichitasymphony.org, 316-267-7658
38 Special at Kansas Star
7:30 p.m. Sat., Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive.
The Kansas Star will be rocking Saturday when 38 Special takes the stage. The rock-pop band, formed in the ’70s, has released 15 albums which include hits like “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up In You.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $27. www.kansasstarcasino.com, 800-745-3000
FREE: Kansas Day Celebration
2 p.m. Sun., Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main
The Wichita Historical Museum Society is sponsoring a free celebration of Kansas statehood Sunday with musical performances from local artists at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum. After the music ends, attendees can participate in Kansas crafts and games.
Free. www.wichitahistory.org, 316-265-9314
Contributing: Delaney Hiegert of The Eagle
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
