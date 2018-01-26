Take more than a few seconds to gaze at Riverfest’s 2018 poster

More Videos 0:50 See Riverfest posters from throughout the years Pause 1:50 Flaming Lips perform at Wichita River Festival 2:10 'Call Me By Your Name' (official trailer) 2:18 Wichita chosen to host 2021 NCAA Tournament 0:35 Teaser for "Wichita, USA" 2:19 'Dunkirk' (Trailer) 1:16 St. Patrick's parade in Delano 1:57 Visiting sports writer now a Wichita dining believer 1:24 Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant 2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The new Riverfest poster was announce Jan. 26, take a look back at some posters over the last 21 years. Candi Bolden cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

The new Riverfest poster was announce Jan. 26, take a look back at some posters over the last 21 years. Candi Bolden cbolden@wichitaeagle.com