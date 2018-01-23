You can watch all Oscar best-picture nominees in Wichita for one price

For years, Wichitans desperate to watch all of the Oscar nominees for Best Picture at one time have had to travel elsewhere.
AMC Theatres is known for hosting an “Oscar Showcase” every year, where for a promotional price, film-lovers can watch all of the nominees back-to-back.
Now that Warren Theatres is owned by Regal, you can do quench your Oscar thirst without leaving town.
Both the Warren East and the Warren West will participate in Regal’s “Best Picture Film Festival,” where moviegoers can watch all nine best-picture nominees for $35.
The films will be screened back to back from Feb. 23 to March 4, leading up to the Academy Awards ceremony that evening.
The $35 Series Passes go on sale Friday, exclusively through Regal’s mobile app, available for both iPhones and Androids.
The films will screen every day starting at 1 p.m. – but don’t worry. It’s possible to see all nine on weekends and weeknights.
“Purchase of a $35 Series Pass grants the bearer unlimited access to films screened as part of the festival. For example, if ‘Dunkirk’ screens three times, you can watch it all three times. So if you want to take a week off of work to watch all of the movies multiple times, feel free to do so.”
Showtimes for the festival have not been finalized as of Tuesday, though films will likely be screened at 1, 4, 7 and 10 p.m. daily between Feb. 23 and March 4. Films will screen both at the Warren East and Warren West:
More information on the festival is forthcoming.
Films nominated for the Best Picture award include:
▪ “Call Me By Your Name” (R)
▪ “Darkest Hour” (PG-13)
▪ “Dunkirk” (PG-13)
▪ “Get Out” (R)
▪ “Lady Bird” (R)
▪ “Phantom Thread” (R)
▪ “The Post” (PG-13)
▪ “The Shape of Water” (R)
▪ “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (R)
