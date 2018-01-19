Interactive exhibit lets kids see, learn how rescuers save lives

The latest traveling exhibition at Exploration Place is all about saving lives.
Specifically, about the people who put their lives on the line to save others.
“Rescue,” which replaces the museum’s previous traveling exhibition “Hall of Heroes,” is another exercise in interactivity.
Visitors can pilot a helicopter simulator, crawl through a smoky room (with actual fog), locate a missing person with a FLIR camera, wall-climb across a simulated building, and ride a Jet Ski simulator to perform a water rescue, among other things.
The exhibition features the technologies used by firefighters, paramedics and water-rescue teams. It was manufactured by an Australian company – hence the beach-themed rescue situations and the Australian accents in most of its interactives feature.
On the upper level of “Rescue,” there’s a local touch.
Arborists with the City of Wichita have set up a tree-rescue scenario – and on select days, those arborists will demonstrate how they climb trees. The climbers, using harnesses and pulleys, will lift themselves up approximately 30 feet to Exploration Place’s ceiling and back.
Officials with the Sedgwick County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, K-9 Search and Rescue of Kansas, Sedgwick County Undersheriff and more will be on hand on select weekends to meet and greet exhibit attendees.
The exhibit, which is included in standard museum admission, runs through May 6.
Admission is $10.50 for adults, $9 for seniors age 65 and older and $7 for youth ages 3-11.
For more information, visit www.exploration.org or call 316-660-0600.
Special events planned for ‘Rescue’ opening
Exploration Place’s new traveling exhibition, “Rescue,” opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. The museum is open until 5 p.m.
On Saturday, the following groups are scheduled to be at Exploration Place to commemorate the opening. This schedule is subject to change:
▪ Sedgwick County Fire District #1 - Technical Rescue: Bringing a rescue truck, mechanical advantage tug-of-war and static displays with rescue equipment as a hands-on interactive.
▪ Sedgwick County EMS: Bringing an ambulance truck and crew with a hands-on interaction demonstrating fire equipment.
▪ K-9 Search and Rescue of Kansas: Bringing a truck outside of the museum.
▪ Safe Kids Wichita: Bringing a 911 simulator, which allows kids and parents to call 911 and practice talking with a 911 operator.
▪ Wichita Airport Police & Fire Division: Bringing a vehicle display.
▪ Sedgwick County Emergency Management: Bringing hands-on activities, including coloring sheets.
▪ City of Wichita Arborists: Performing live demonstrations inside of the exhibition space.
▪ McConnell Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services: Bringing a squad truck with two firefighters and their gear.
