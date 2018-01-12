10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Jan. 12-14)

5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway Pause

7:54 My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

2:12 MarkArts set to make its debut

2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

2:03 Pinball all the rage at Wichita bar

1:03 Hear victim’s family yell at decapitation suspect after court hearing

2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap