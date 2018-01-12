10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Jan. 12-14)

Another weekend is upon us, and in Wichita it’s another slow weekend for special events.
As the weather warms up, more events will surely populate the calendar, but for now feel free to enjoy these events going on this weekend.
Use this list to plan your weekend in Wichita:
‘Yeehaw: Branson or Bust’ at Mosley Street Melodrama
6 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley
Fans of the classic television show “Hee Haw” should catch a performance of Mosley Street Melodrama’s latest show, “Yee Haw: Branson or Bust,” a celebration of country and comedy. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served between 6:15-7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:50 p.m. The show, written and directed by Patty Reeder, is rated PG-13 for some innuendo.
$20 show only, $30 dinner and show. www.mosleystreet.com, 316-263-0222
Furry Film Fridays
6-8:30 p.m. Fri., Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside
Want to watch films with animals at the Kansas Humane Society? You’re in luck – if you’re in kindergarten through fifth grade. On the second Friday of every month, KHS hosts a pizza and popcorn movie event with animals to keep you company. The pizza, popcorn and animals are provided. The event is open to kindergarten through fifth graders. Pre-registration is required. Contact Shanna Ireland at 316-220-8709 or sireland@kshumane.org to register.
$20, $10 for extra siblings in attendance. www.kshumane.org, 316-220-8709
Wichita Thunder vs. Utah Grizzlies
7:05 p.m. Fri., Sat., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
This is both a heads-up for hockey fans and for those driving downtown Friday and Saturday night. The Wichita Thunder is taking on the Utah Grizzles this weekend. Tickets range from $11 to $35. If you haven’t seen the team yet this season, it’s been winning far more than it has in recent seasons.
$11-$35. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events
Though MLK Day is officially Monday, there are events planned this weekend to commemorate the holiday.
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
Saturday, various locations in Wichita
A full day of activities are planned for Saturday, beginning with a 7-9 a.m. breakfast at the Christian Faith Center, 1120 S. Broadway. At 10 a.m., a parade will leave the center and head north on Broadway to the Chester L. Lewis Reflection Square Park at 205 E. Douglas, followed by a community service activity at the Kansas African American Museum, 601 N. Water, at 11 a.m.
The day wraps up with a performance by the Wiley College Choir at Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine. During the program at the church, The African American Museum will honor Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, Deltha Colvin and Lynn and David Gilkey.
Breakfast is $3. Admission to all events is a $3 button. Participants in the parade and community service activity are asked to bring non perishable food items to benefit the Church on the Street, a ministry for the homeless.
4th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Program
7 p.m. Fri., Calvary Baptist Church, 2653 N. Hillside
Put on by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, of which King was a member. The keynote speaker will be Carl Brewer, former mayor of the City of Wichita and a candidate for governor.
Free.
Yoga & Art Aerobics
9-11 a.m. Sat., CityArts, 334 N. Mead
Have you ever wanted to do yoga and paint at the same time? CityArts heard you. This Saturday it’s hosting a yoga/art event featuring a 45-minute Vinyasa-style yoga flow led by Vicky Cleary of Uplift Yoga+Fitness, followed by an hour of “art aerobics.” You can paint to music, focusing on the process of creating rather than the outcome of your creation. Bring a mat.
Bridal & Event Expo
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
Planning a wedding? It goes without saying that it can be pretty stressful, especially when you have to get quotes from a bunch of different vendors. That’s why the Bridal & Event Expo this weekend is handy. All of the vendors you’ll need for your upcoming wedding are there, and most of them have special deals going on. You can plan your whole event in one day, if you really want that.
$12 per day or $15 for a two-day pass. Free for children under 12. www.wichitabridalshow.com
‘Run the Neuf’ 9K in North Newton
10 a.m. Sat., Mojo’s Coffee Shop, 300 E. 27th St., North Newton
I’m featuring this because it’s not all that often you get to run a certified 9K course. That’s an odd distance between an 8K and a 10K, but I believe it’s a clever play on “neuf,” the word for nine in French. The run – which also includes a 2-mile run – is a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Russ Neufeld Memorial Scholarship Fund. The 9K runs through North Newton, into Newton and back and then heads offroad along the Sand Creek trail, while the 2-mile stays on pavement in North Newton and is conducive for runners of all abilities.
$35 for the 9K and $25 for the 2-mile $40/$30 on race day). Register online at www.runtheneuf.neuf.ca.
2nd Saturday at the Workroom
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland
This month, The Workroom’s monthly 2nd Saturday event will feature flag-painting activities by Paint the Towne. There will be both 1-hour guided sessions between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. RSVP for one of those spots. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., there will no-reservation-required, self-guided sessions using an 11x14 Wichita flag canvas. $15 per person. Gaga’s Grub will be on site for food, as will Sunflower Espresso. Live music by DJ World Peace Wax.
Free. Merchandise costs.
River City Rock Show
7 p.m. Sat., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
This show, a benefit for retired veteran Craig Abbas, will feature multiple local bands – including Banned, Gods of Wrath, the Adam Capps Band and special guest ICT Rock Girl. Food will be available from Nancy’s A-Maize-N Sandwiches or drinks from the Wichita Brewing Company. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
$12 in advance, $15 day of show. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Sensory-Friendly Fun at Exploration Place
10-11:30 a.m. Sun., Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd.
Once every month, Exploration Place opens early on Sunday to cater to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and sensory processing sensitivities. Lights and sounds will be turned down, and families will be able to enjoy the museum without all the normal crowds.
Regular museum admission applies: $10.50 for adults 12-64, $9 for seniors 65+, $7 for youth 3-11, free for children 2 and under. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0600
