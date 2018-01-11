Tour my home: This beautifully restored mansion’s address may surprise you

More Videos 5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway Pause 2:12 MarkArts set to make its debut 2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 1:26 Two arrested after four drive-by shootings 0:41 Baby Jesus has returned to a Wichita church 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 2:25 How Wichita school officials decide whether to cancel classes because of weather 1:36 Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso 0:56 Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 0:33 Here's what you need to do to be winter ready Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway Todd Gaugler gives a tour of the Schnitzler Mansion, built in 1911 by the son of Wichita’s first saloon proprietor. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) Todd Gaugler gives a tour of the Schnitzler Mansion, built in 1911 by the son of Wichita’s first saloon proprietor. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Todd Gaugler gives a tour of the Schnitzler Mansion, built in 1911 by the son of Wichita’s first saloon proprietor. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) mriedl@wichitaeagle.com