Country music duo Jennifer Nettles, left, and Kristian Bush of Sugarland perform for the crowd at the Intrust Bank Arena in 2011. The band is returning this August.
Newly reunited Sugarland coming to Wichita

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

January 09, 2018 09:29 AM

After a four-year hiatus, Sugarland is back – and coming to Wichita this summer.

The popular country band will play at Intrust Bank Arena at 7 p.m. Aug. 18, the arena announced Tuesday.

Tickets range from $31.50 to $101, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the arena, 500 E. Waterman.

The band, featuring the charistmatic Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, will feature special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell.

Sugarland is embarking on its Still the Same Tour in May.

This is the second time Sugarland has played in Wichita – once performing at the arena in 2011.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

