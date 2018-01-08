You can never get enough bacon, beer at this local festival

It’s a classic combination: bacon and beer.
And come this April, neither will be in short supply.
The Air Capital Bacon & Beer Festival will take place on April 28 at Hartman Arena, the venue announced Monday.
The festival, which features more than 12 local restaurants serving bacon-based dishes and 75 different craft beers, is in its third year.
Restaurants in attendance will include Parsnipity Cafe, The Grille at Reflection Ridge Golf Club and Country Kitchen/Best Western North. More will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Admission is $30 in advance and $35 the day of. A VIP experience – which includes a bloody mary bar, BLT bar and various souvenirs – is available for $65 in advance and $70 the day of.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.ticketmaster.com or www.baconandbeerfestivals.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or in person at the arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive.
For more information, visit www.hartmanarena.com.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
