Want to see the ‘best new attraction’ in the U.S.? It’s not too far from Wichita

Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium – the massive aquarium that opened in Springfield, Mo. last year – was just named the best new attraction in the country, according to USA Today.
The 350,000-square-foot aquarium and outdoors museum received more votes than the high-profile Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. (4th) and Topeka’s Evel Knievel Museum (5th).
A panel of experts furnished 10 nominees, and the general public cast votes.
Various celebrities rallied Wonders of Wildlife’s cause – both Luke Bryan and Mark Wahlberg took to social media to encourage their followers to vote for the Springfield museum.
So what’s with all the hubbub?
The facility – which is adjacent to Bass Pro Shops’ national headquarters – features a 1.5 million-gallon aquarium and a series of themed “4-D” wildlife galleries that feature both taxidermied animals and replicas.
It’s an homage, museum officials say, to the hunters and anglers who help maintain proper wildlife population levels.
“One thing that separates it from many museums, aquariums and even natural history museums is that we very proudly salute the hunters and anglers – the sportsmen and women of America,” founder Johnny Morris said at a media day last September.
The museum is about a four-hour drive from Wichita.
Tickets to the aquarium only are $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for children 4-11; tickets to the wildlife galleries only are $14.95 for adults, $9.95 for children 4-11. A full-access pass to the museum is $39.95 for adults, $23.95 for children 4-11.
For more information, visit www.wondersofwildlife.org.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
