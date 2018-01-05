The Wichita Ice Center is hosting a free learn-to-skate open house on Saturday.
10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Jan. 5-7)

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

January 05, 2018 01:55 PM

What’s there to do now that the holidays are over?

We’re entering a bit of a dry season when it comes to special events in Wichita, as I suppose everyone is still recovering from the holidays.

Regardless, there are still some interesting events in town this weekend if you’re looking to get out.

Use this list to help plan your weekend:

2018 RV Show

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas

Calling those who want to go on an RV trip in 2018: Each year in January, lots of RV dealers in and around Wichita bring the best of their inventory to Century II for the Wichita RV Show. Hundreds of RVs will be on display, and vendors will sell a variety of accessories and supplies. Attendees are welcome to take RVs to the event for a trade-in appraisal. Open to the public.

$10 for adults, $1 for children 9-15 years old and free for children 8 and under. www.wichitarvshow.com.

FREE: CityArts 20th Artiversary Launch Party

6-8 p.m. Fri., CityArts, 334 N. Mead

CityArts is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and to kick it off, it’s opening “20x20,” an exhibition featuring 20 artists who exhibited at CityArts in its infancy. The party is the first of a series of planned events throughout 2018. It will feature class demonstrations, new gallery exhibitions and birthday cupcakes, made by top prize recipients from the 2017 Cupcake Challenge.

Free. www.wichita-cityarts.squarespace.com, 316-350-3245

Wichita Thunder games

7:05 p.m. Fri., Sat., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

The Wichita Thunder, which has decidedly taken a turn for the better this season with a 20-10 record, has two home games this weekend on Friday and Saturday night. On Friday the team plays the Quad City Mallards, and on Saturday the Thunder takes on the Kalamazoo Wings. Friday is Make-A-Wish Night, and Saturday is the Faith & Family Night, as well as the Wiener Dog Nationals.

$11-$35. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328

theying@wichitaeagle.com

FREE: Mark Arts Community Open House

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock

Mark Arts is planning an open house Saturday morning to commemorate the opening of its new $19 million building. It will also mark the opening of Mark Arts’ inaugural Kansas Invitational, featuring more than 100 works by artists who have lived or worked in Kansas. The exhibition is curated by Sonia Greteman, Mike Michaelis and Chris Shank. There will also be live music.

Free. www.markartsks.com, 316-634-2787

FREE: Great to Skate Open House

10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Wichita Ice Center, 505 W. Maple

One of the most popular indoor activities in the wintertime is ice-skating, so why not consider taking skating lessons? The Wichita Ice Center is hosting an open house on Saturday featuring four sessions of free skate lessons. Skaters of all ages and skill levels are welcome. There will also be games and exhibitions from competitive figure skaters, hockey players and speed skaters. Free lesson times are 10:30-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 2-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. Lessons will be divided into three age groups: Snowplow (Ages 4 & Under), Basic 1 (Ages 4-12) and Adult (Ages 12 & Up).

Free. www.wichitaicecenter.com, 316-337-9199

Wings EuroTrip Bash

7-9 p.m. Sat., Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley

A team of documentary filmmakers is producing a movie about the Wichita Wings soccer team, and they’re hosting this event Saturday to raise money for a trip to Europe. Some of the team’s best former players live in England and Denmark. The event will feature an auction for original Wings artwork by Johnny Freedom and a raffle for Wings memorabilia, a set of Wings player figurines, and gift cards to Churn and Burn, Green Clean, and Hong’s Landscaping. A portion of the proceeds from sales of Aero Plains’ “Chico Beer-ja” beer will be donated to the filmmaking effort.

Free to attend. Beer costs.

Sunshine the Bunny at Mort’s

8 p.m. Sat.-1 a.m. Sun., Mort’s Martini Bar, 923 E. 1st Street

Popular band Sunshine the Bunny, known for its humorous songs parodying local subjects, is performing at Mort’s this Saturday night. As per usual, the bar will serve cocktails and its free popcorn. Earlier Saturday afternoon, Jeremiah Johnsen and John Probst will play at 3 p.m.

Cover is $2, starting at 6:30 p.m. www.mortswichita.com, 316-262-1785

FREE: Late Night Dance at the South YMCA

8:30-11:30 p.m. Sat., South YMCA, 3405 S. Meridian

The South YMCA is hosting another Late Night program for teens – this Saturday, it’s putting on a Black & White Dance to celebrate the new year. The event will feature a red carpet, DJ Will Powers and free food from Buffalo Wild Wings. Admission is free with a high school ID. Attire is black-and-white clothing. New participants must have a parent sign a waiver, found on the Y’s website.

Free. www.ymcawichita.org, 316-942-5511

Adult Skate Night at Carousel Skate Center

11 p.m. Sat.-2 a.m. Sun., Carousel Skate Center, 312 N. West

If you’re not into ice skating, Carousel has you covered with the roller skating this Saturday night. Every month, the skate center hosts an adults-only skate night, a celebration of all things retro for those 21 and older. Come in your best retro attire. DJ Carbon will perform.

$7. www.carouselsk8ks.com, 316-942-4505

Kansas-themed Beer & Yoga

6-7 p.m. Sun., Hopping Gnome Brewing Co., 1710 E. Douglas

For those looking to enjoy some yoga at the end of the weekend, Hot Asana Yoga Studio is hosting its regular Beer & Yoga event with a Kansas Day theme. Wear Kansas-themed apparel. There will be a 45-minute yoga class followed by beers from Hopping Gnome. RSVP in advance at www.hotasanayogastudio.com or in person at the studio, 7328 W. 21st Street or 8336 E. 21st Street.

$15 per person. Includes yoga and one beer. www.hotasanayogastudio.com, 316-202-5530

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

