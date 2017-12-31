New building makes classic arts institution modern

More Videos 7:54 My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion Pause 1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police 15:16 Man claims responsibility for "swatting" call in YouTube video 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 2:03 Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s first AAC win 2:48 Mom of police shooting victim speaks out Video Link copy Embed Code copy

MarkArts set to make its debut The new MarkArts facility is slated to open with a party on New Year’s Eve, and to the public a few days after that. The building replaces the Wichita Center for the Arts. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) The new MarkArts facility is slated to open with a party on New Year’s Eve, and to the public a few days after that. The building replaces the Wichita Center for the Arts. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

