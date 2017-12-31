More Videos

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

Pause
My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:53

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

Mother reacts to son's killing by police 1:54

Mother reacts to son's killing by police

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 15:16

Man claims responsibility for "swatting" call in YouTube video

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 10:09

'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 2:22

Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s first AAC win 2:03

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s first AAC win

  • MarkArts set to make its debut

    The new MarkArts facility is slated to open with a party on New Year’s Eve, and to the public a few days after that. The building replaces the Wichita Center for the Arts. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

MarkArts set to make its debut

The new MarkArts facility is slated to open with a party on New Year’s Eve, and to the public a few days after that. The building replaces the Wichita Center for the Arts. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
theying@wichitaeagle.com