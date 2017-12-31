MarkArts set to make its debut

The new MarkArts facility is slated to open with a party on New Year’s Eve, and to the public a few days after that. The building replaces the Wichita Center for the Arts. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
Ken and Tena Stoppel give a tour of their home at 205 N. Roosevelt, originally built as “the largest, the finest and the most expensive private dwelling in Kansas.” Supplemental footage by Jaime Green. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)
Carter McEvoy gives a tour of his Benjamin Hills mid-century modern house. He's a collector of period furniture and, with his wife, Lori, they keep the house as a 1950s time capsule. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)
Frank Russold gives a tour of his condo at WaterWalk Place, which doubled in size a few years ago when he purchased an adjacent unit. It's a hip spot with unparalleled views of downtown fireworks. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)