Here’s what you can play at new Wichita arcade, opening this weekend

Derek Sorrells and Michael Jensen are busily readying their 3,750-square-foot arcade on the first floor of 139 N. Mead, set to open this Friday.
The Arcade, as it’s being called, will have 61 game cabinets both from the 1980s and the ‘90s, as well as three pinball machines.
Many of the cabinets required slight repairs and modifications – “some of them, when you move them. they don’t always work when you power them back on,” Sorrells said with a laugh.
“Sometimes there are parts in these that are over 35 years old,” he said, assuring that the machines will be completely ready by Friday.
All of the machines will be set on free-play: you pay $8 for an hour or $10 to play all day. The Arcade opens at 6 p.m. Friday.
Curious about what you can play there?
Here’s a list of games at The Arcade:
▪ “Pac Man”
▪ “Ms. Pac Man”
▪ “Galaga”
▪ “Galaxian”
▪ “Rally X”
▪ “Dig Dug”
▪ “Centipede”
▪ “Tetris”
▪ “Asteroids”
▪ “Donkey Kong”
▪ “Burgertime”
▪ “Jr. Pac Man”
▪ “Paperboy”
▪ “Spy Hunter”
▪ “Konami Track & Field”
▪ “Punch Out”
▪ “Tron”
▪ “Gorf”
▪ “Q*Bert”
▪ “Popeye”
▪ “Vs. Super Mario Bros.”
▪ “Bagman”
▪ “Berzerk”
▪ “Xevious”
▪ “Kangaroo”
▪ “Missile Command”
▪ “Tempest”
▪ “Primal Rage”
▪ “Jungle King”
▪ “Qix”
▪ “Elevator Action”
▪ “10-Yard Fight”
▪ “Time Pilot”
▪ “Gyruss”
▪ “Defender”
▪ “Sinistar”
▪ “Robotron”
▪ “Moon Patrol”
▪ “Joust”
▪ “Journey”
▪ “1943”
▪ “Pengo”
▪ “Zaxxon”
▪ “Congo Bongo”
▪ “Super Pac Man”
▪ “Wizard of Wor”
▪ “Bosconian”
▪ “Atari Football”
▪ “Golden Tee 2005”
▪ “Megatouch Maxx Jade Edition”
▪ “Pac Man (Level 255 Version)”
▪ “Baby Pac Man”
▪ “Neo Geo (2-slot)”
▪ “X-Men (4-player)/The Simpsons/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”
▪ “Street Fighter II”
▪ “Mortal Kombat”
▪ “Mortal Kombat 2”
▪ “Mortal Kombat 3”
▪ “Mortal Kombat Trilogy”
▪ “Gauntlet Legends”
▪ “NBA Jam”
▪ “Maximum Force”
▪ “Dragon’s Lair”
▪ “Bump and Jump”
