Here’s where to find the best, spookiest Halloween decorations in Wichita

Second only to Christmas, Halloween often brings out the most creative in people looking to decorate their yards.
And in Wichita, there’s one area of town where you can see all of the best yards.
You already know I’m talking about College Hill.
I’ve been asked many times recently about where to find the best Halloween yard art, so here are my recommendations, if you’re looking to go out tonight.
A word of warning: College Hill is extremely packed on Halloween night. If you can swing being dropped off, that’s probably the best option, but if not, I’d recommend parking outside of College Hill (specifically Douglas to Central and Hillside to Oliver) and walking in.
“Trick-or-Treat Street”
100 and 200 blocks of North Broadview
This is your prime destination for Halloween decor, and I’d recommend going here first. Here you’ll see everything from a massive ghost ship at 107 N. Broadview to a whole-yard spider den/graveyard hybrid at 120 N. Broadview. If at all possible, I’d recommend coming from the north and going down Broadview to Douglas, so that when you’re doing walking through this area, you can then turn onto another Halloween street. At the corner of 2nd and Broadview, you’ll find the traditional house decorated with a real-life pumpkin patch in the yard.
Belmont between Douglas and 1st
Highlighted by the house at Douglas and Belmont decorated in a “Stranger Things” theme, this is another block where most houses are decorated.
Fountain between Douglas and 2nd
When mentioning Halloween decorations in College Hill, you have to consider the Spaeths’ house at 2nd and Fountain, which is decked out with Halloween inflatables. Another favorite: 133 N. Fountain has set up a scaffolding stage in the front yard complete with “The Dead Beatles,” set up as a full band.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments