Where to find Halloween events for kids in Wichita – and free candy

This Halloween, there are bound to be lots of spooky sorts prowling about – and not just the ghostly kind.
If you have little ones who are getting in the Halloween spirit, but perhaps aren’t ready for the grown-up Halloween free-for-all, it can be challenging.
There are a lot of Halloween events going on this weekend in Wichita, and you can find a full list of events here.
But I’ve curated seven top things for families with young children to do in the Halloween spirit – without being too spooky.
Use this list to help plan your Halloween fun:
Night of the Living Zoo
6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.
This Halloween tradition features several ghoulish activities, like pumpkin bowling and beanbag tosses, as well as other Halloween-themed games. Take a stroll down “jack-o-lantern lane” and pick up some candy along the way. Costumes encouraged. For more information, visit www.scz.org or call 316-660-9453.
Admission: $9 non-members, $7 members, $7 when purchased in advance at area QuikTrip locations
Pumpkins at the Park
6-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard
Tanganyika’s annual Halloween event returns this year, and its “Zombie Task Force Paintball Experience” is back. The whole zoo is filled with Halloween fun, including haunted trick-or-treating, inflatables, a pumpkin patch, fire performers, creepy crafts and a haunted hay ride. For the Zombie Task Force, guests pay extra to shoot zombies with paintballs in an attempt to defend the denizens of Tanganyika against zombie invasion. For adults, alcohol will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.pumpkinsatthepark.com or call 316-794-8954.
Admission: $6-$45.
Halloween in the Park
6-9 p.m. Fri., Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. Ninth St.
A night of trick or treating, a teddy bear clinic, crafts, photo booth, and ambulance tours. Sponsored by the Wesley Children’s Foundation, McConnell Air Force Base, City of Wichita and others.
Admission: Free
Hay, Hooves and Halloween
2-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
This signature event at Cowtown is a trick-or-treat paradise in Wichita’s 1800s-themed museum. Come dressed in costume for a fun time with the whole family. Featuring a “monster murder mystery” that you can attempt to solve. For more information, visit www.oldcowtown.org or call 316-350-3323.
Admission: $5
Doggie Costume Contest & Party
noon-3 p.m. Sat., ICT Pop-Up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas
Sure, humans dress up for Halloween all the time, but what about pets? If you’re a costume enthusiast, dress up your furry friend and bring him or her to the Pop-Up Park on Saturday. For the humans, it’s a chance to mingle in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. There will be food and live music. There will be a pet costume contest as well, limited to 50 entrants.
Admission: Free
Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark
6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore
The city of Wichita’s Park and Recreation Department is sponsoring this trick-or-treat event at Lawrence-Dumont. Bring a flashlight for an outdoor candy hunt in the outfield at 8 p.m. Presented in collaboration with the Wichita Wingnuts.
Admission: Free
Trunk-or-treats
Trunk-or-treat events typically feature Halloween candy-giving in a safe environment, an alternative for families with young kids who want to avoid going door-to-door. They often feature other fun activities and food for the family, sometimes at an additional cost. Most are free.
Friday
Hero Complex Games and Entertainment, 2120 N. Woodlawn. 6 p.m.
Crave Beauty Academy, 3804 W. Douglas. 6-8 p.m.
Great Plains Dental, 650 N. Carriage Parkway. 5-8 p.m.
Cross Road Church, 2139 S. Maize. 6-8 p.m.
Saturday
Mending Place at South City, 1513 E. Galena. 5-6:30 p.m.
Midwest Kia, 8725 W. Kellogg. 1-3 p.m.
Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 6000 E. Harry. 5-6 p.m.
Sunday
Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler. 6:30-8 p.m.
Ascension Lutheran Church, 12885 W. Maple. 6:30-8 p.m.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st St. 5-7 p.m.
Mead’s Corner, 430 E. Douglas. 2-5 p.m.
College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E. First St. 4-6 p.m.
Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb. 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Wichita Bible Church, 633 S. Woodlawn. 5-7 p.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich. 5-6:30 p.m.
Calvary Bible Church, 220 S. Handley. 4-6 p.m.
South YMCA, 3405 S. Meridian. 4-6 p.m.
Tuesday (Halloween night)
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Road, Andover. 4-6 p.m.
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mount Vernon. 6-8 p.m.
Metro East Baptist Church, 333 N. 143rd St. East. 6-8 p.m.
Don Hattan Derby, 2518 N. Rock Road, Derby. 6-8 p.m.
Faith Renewal Church, 2000 N. Maize. 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tyler Road Southern Baptist Church, 571 S. Tyler. 5:30-7 p.m.
Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg. 5-7 p.m.
Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg. 5:30-7 p.m.
Parklane Shopping Center, 1081 S. Glendale, 4-6 p.m.
