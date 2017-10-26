Wichita photographer wants you to be in a real-life ‘Where’s Waldo?’

Remember “Where’s Waldo?”
Hidden somewhere in those pages full of colorful characters was the ubiquitious Waldo, decked in red-and-white stripes. It was the reader’s job to find Waldo amidst the chaos depicted on the page.
Cesar Aguiniga, a Wichita photographer, wants to reenact one of those scenes in real-life.
At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, he’s hosting a “Where’s Waldo?”-themed photoshoot in Old Town Square, 2nd and Mead, and hundreds of people are expected to show up.
Among the guests expected so far: the ICT Roller Derby team, WuShock and Mayor Jeff Longwell, among others.
“It being so close to Halloween, people are bringing costumes – we’re going to have a gorilla and three bananas chasing each other,” Aguiniga said. “A guy is bringing one of those bikes that are 6 feet tall. Just random stuff.”
The idea was borne out of necessity for Aguiniga.
The photographer has a Final Friday showing at CityArts scheduled for November, and he lacked a large focal point in his exhibition, he said.
“I’m not sure how it came about, but ‘Where’s Waldo?’ just crossed my mind, and I started inviting my friends on the Facebook event,” Aguiniga said. “From there it just escalated, and within the first five days, it grew into something really crazy.”
Aguiniga plans to perch atop the Old Town Square parking garage and shoot the photo from above. The whole experience should take no more than 15 minutes, he promises.
Aguiniga said he plans on reproducing the photo at a 6-foot by 6-foot size at CityArts. Beside the photo, he plans to put a legend asking guests to locate key figures in the photo in addition to Waldo.
“It’s going to be pretty massive,” he said.
One important detail: Don’t come dressed up as Waldo. Just come as yourself, or in some sort of costume, Aguiniga said.
As of Thursday, more than 2,000 people had RSVP’d as “interested” on Facebook, with more than 400 confirmed going.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
