What to see, do in Wichita this Final Friday (Oct. 27, 2017)

▪ “Within and Without,” 7-9 p.m., Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce
Fisch Haus is back after its annual summer hiatus, and it’s opening the season with an exhibition that sounds fascinating. “Within and Without” is a photography exhibition by Danielle Head focusing on Lee Harvey Oswald, infamously known as John F. Kennedy’s assassin. As a history buff, I’m particularly excited to see what this exhibition will entail. While you’re on Commerce Street, I’d check out “Evict the Living” as well, which is an installation at 414 S. Commerce (the old Positive Directions space). It’s a “horror art” show, featuring video and sound by Megan St. Clair and Hugo Zelada-Romero. I covered a similar exhibition by St. Clair last year and enjoyed it.
▪ Torchlight Tour, 6-9 p.m., Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main
The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has been getting into hosting Final Friday events as of late, and while I haven’t yet attended one, that may change this month. I’ve heard positive things about past events the museum has held (especially its September presentation on the fine art of Cecil McAlister, Wichita flag architect). This month, the museum is hosting a family-friendly tour of the museum in the dark. Borrow a flashlight and explore – or take a tour of the museum’s clock tower by torchlight.
▪ “The Broken Winter,” 5-7 p.m., Friends University Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University
“The Broken Winter,” which opens at Friends on Friday, is an exhibition of works by Emily Brookover, a local artist perhaps best known as the artistic director of CityArts. The exhibition is on display through Nov. 22, and is sure to be a highly trafficked one, given Brookover’s popularity in town. This exhibition is a series of graphite drawings on paper, mostly of “insects, leaves, or focused detail of the human anatomy,” as KMUW art commentator Curt Clonts put it.
Commerce Street Art District
414 S. Commerce (former Positive Directions space), 7-9 p.m. “Evict the Living” is a horror art installation featuring video and sound by Megan St. Clair and Hugo Zelada-Romero.
Siva Yoga Studio, 416 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “Mind,Full: A Visual Exploration of Mindful Eating” is a series of photos by Jenny Venn.
Positive Directions, 416 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. Presenting survivor art and live-mural painting recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Sponsored by the Wichita Family Crisis Center.
WSU Shiftspace, 416 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “2 Dimensions” features 2-D art by Robert Bailey, Steven Campbell, Mariah Drussel, Haley Ensz, Trevor Hybsha, Brier Mermis, Alex Moore, Genna Pennington, Dale Small and Hugo Zelada.
The Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. Featuring glass art by Scott Garrelts, Joe Fernandez, Grant Charpentier, Zac Arroyo and Rollin Karg.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “Echoes” features figurative works by California-based artist James Petrucci.
Confluence Community Center, 520 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. The Monster Market features a variety of handmade goods for sale by local vendors. Food trucks LumpiaPalooza, Xclusive Events, Smokin Diner and Charley’s Philly Steaks will be on scene.
Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce. 7-9 p.m. “Within and Without” is a photography exhibition by Danielle Head examining the specter and material remnants of Lee Harvey Oswald, John F. Kennedy’s assassin.
Historic Delano District
Picasso’s Pizzeria, 621 W. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. “We Three Queens” features art by Kelly Capadona, Hunter Garrett and Melissa Slates.
Milkfloat, 535 W. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. Featuring 50 photographs from the last 40 years by World Impact. Live music by William Bloom.
Sway Ballroom & Latin Dance Studio, 1019 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring art by Iris Fletcher and Gene Stucky.
L’Image, 615 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. “New Time West” features Western-themed artwork, photography and hand-crafted furniture.
Old Town
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Featuring the 18th Annual Arts Council Juried Exhibition in the main gallery, The ARC of Sedgwick County Community Exhibition in its Boardroom and Balcony galleries, and “Tentative Reality,” confusing works by Dane Jones in the Main Hall Gallery.
Bella Luz, 300 N. Mead. 6-10 p.m. Featuring new works of digitally painted photography, “Moon Series,” by Kathy Besthorn.
Mead Street Gallery, 121 N. Mead. 6:30-9 p.m. “A Peek at Our Universe” features celestial photography for sale in support of the Kansas Astronomical Observers and the Lake Afton Public Observatory.
Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. 6-9 p.m. Text as Image is a kick-off event for its Poetry Rendezvous, featuring the Wichita Broadsides Project + Another Figure of What, an installation and performance by Anthony Hawley and The Afield (a collaboration between violinist Rebecca Fischer and visual artist Anthony Hawley). Also featuring daily Drawings for Donald and new and original compositions based on these works.
Peerless, 919 E. Douglas. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Featuring art by Taylor Harding, Gabby Harding and Tabitha Webb. 21+.
Downtown
Gallery Alley, 616 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. Featuring live painting by nationally recognized muralist Brady Scott and music by folk band 80 Proof Engine.
Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. “Birdsong and Blossoms” features works by Chiaw-Weai Loo, as well as ceramics by Chris Arensdorf. On display through Nov. 21.
Tessera Fine Art Gallery, 412 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring various works by Janet Aiken, Janice Crotts, Rosemary Duganm Hayes, Tracie Lyn Huskamp, Deb Ryan, Shauna Shelton, Carol Stibal, Jill Stromberg, Teressa Sliger, Diane Warta and Mary Ellen Williford.
Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E. Douglas. 11 p.m. “LIVE! With Kyle and Monte” is a monthly “late-night variety talk show” on Final Fridays. Tickets $15.
Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 6-10 p.m. “Not Too Old to Scratch the Itch: Ideology X,” features Mark Walker, Greg Turner, David Christiansen, Greg Johnson, Chris Frank, Ed Langston, Ted Krone, and special guests Tara Hufford Walker and Margaret Sweeton.
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main. 6-9 p.m. Guests can embark on a special flashlight or torchlit tour of the museum’s clock tower at this come-and-go event. Free.
The Loony Bin, 215 N. St. Francis. 10 p.m. Featuring art by various local artists and a comedy show by Tim Maggard following. $10.
Douglas Design District
The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork themed after Day of the Dead. Live music by Anibal Rivas and Jeff Stidham.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. Featuring local artist Chelsea Nold. 21+.
MakeICT, 1500 E. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. Featuring the annual benefit MakeICT art auction.
Monica’s Bundt Cake, 1328 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring Day of the Dead-themed art by Raquel Reyes and Josh H.C.
Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2611 E. Douglas. 6-8 p.m. “Pearl of Africa” features photography of Uganda by local photographer Zack Combs.
Prairie Vistas Gallery, 3236 E. Douglas. 5-9 p.m. “Prairie Glass Portraits” features photography by John D. Morrison.
Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. “Fate” features works by portrait and landscape painter Richard Davies.
Limitless Yoga Studio, 357 S. Pattie. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free all-skill-levels yoga class at 5:30, then a reception for artwork by Friends University students from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Riverside
Artistic Angles Custom Picture Framing, 721 W. 21st Street. 6-9 p.m. “Line and Light” features recent works by Sara Crow.
Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 W. Franklin. 7-9 p.m. Featuring the 9th Annual National Photography Competition, “Developed Work,” featuring work from various national photographers.
East Wichita
Lawrence Photo Print & Frame, 6508 E. Central. 6-9 p.m. Dustin Parker’s Monster Mania Art Show showcases a new colleciton of digital illustrations by Wichita artist Dustin Parker.
Stepstone at Bluffview Place, 1324 S. Bluffview. 5-8 p.m. “Raising Up Survivors” features the artwork of domestic violence survivors and their children.
Beautiful Day Cafe, 2516 E. Central. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Featuring photography by Clark Carrier.
Universities
Cadman Art Gallery – Rhatigan Student Center, 1845 Fairmount. 6-7:30 p.m. Featuring Genna Pennington’s “The Marvelous Misadventures of Melvin.”
KU School of Medicine – William J. Reals Galleries of Art, 1010 N. Kansas. 5-7 p.m. Featuring “Elements of Blue,” a new exhibition by Nicole Taylor. On display through Dec. 29.
Newman University Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5-7 p.m. “Turning Point” features photography by Cary Conover. On display through Nov. 17.
Friends University Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University. 5-7 p.m. “The Broken Winter” features works by Emily Brookover.
WSU GoCreate, 4000 E. 17th Street. 5-8 p.m. Featuring works for sale by GoCreate makerspace members.
