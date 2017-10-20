9 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Oct. 20-22)

Something stormy this way comes, apparently.
As of Thursday, there is a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, which could derail some outdoor events, like the Dia de los Muertos event at NoMar Plaza.
Let’s hope the weather holds off, because there are a lot of fun outdoor events scheduled for this weekend.
Then, in addition to these events, there are the Halloween-season staples, like corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses. For a full listing of those, click here.
Use this list below to help plan your weekend in town:
Pumpkins at the Park
6-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard
Tanganyika’s annual Halloween event returns this year, and its “Zombie Task Force Paintball Experience” is back. The whole zoo is filled with Halloween fun, including haunted trick-or-treating, inflatables, a pumpkin patch, fire performers, creepy crafts and a haunted hay ride. For the Zombie Task Force, guests pay extra to shoot zombies with paintballs in an attempt to defend the denizens of Tanganyika against zombie invasion. For adults, alcohol will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.pumpkinsatthepark.com or call 316-794-8954.
$6-$45. www.pumpkinsatthepark.com, 316-794-8954
FREE: Dia de los Muertos Wichita
6-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat., NoMar International Market, 204 E. 21st St.
This second-annual Dia de los Muertos event is scheduled for Friday night and Saturday at NoMar. It’s a traditional Mexican celebration honoring the dead through altars, dancing, music and other festivities. There will be an all-female mariachi group performing at the event, and there will be traditional face-painting.
Free.
Historic Hauntings at Cowtown
7 p.m. Fri., 6-8:30 p.m. Sat., 9 p.m.-midnight Sun., Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
This event, presented by the Wichita Paranormal Research Society, explores the haunted history of Cowtown. There will be a video screened that claims to offer evidence of Cowtown’s paranormal nature. Ghost stories will be told. The event is a fundraiser for Cowtown, and is open to all ages.
$15/person. www.oldcowtown.org, 316-350-3323. To buy tickets, visit www.wichitatix.com or call 316-303-8100.
Dawn of the Dub
8 p.m. Fri., The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
This annual EDM show, put on by Nocturnal By Nature, will feature Figure with Midnight Tyrannosaurus, as well as Timmy Tutone, Karetaker, Swell and other DJs. If you’re into EDM, this is the largest Halloween-themed dance party you’ll find in town. This event is all-ages.
$20 in advance/$25 day of show. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Craftapalooza and Vintage Market
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
This event offers you an opportunity to participate in a shopping extravaganza, where you can get everything you need and want in the same place at affordable prices. Shop from a number of booths and vendors for a variety of items including clothes, toys, decorations, jewelry, handcrafted vintage items and more.
$5. Children under 12 free. www.montagefestivals.com, 316-264-9121
4th Annual Spooky Science
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd.
What’s spooky and scientific at the same time? The Exploration Place, come Oct. 21. There will be family-friendly Halloween activities all day, including propelling “ice pumpkins” into the Arkansas River, building skeletons, encountering a “spooky expanding ghost” and more. Halloween costumes encouraged.
Included in general admission – adults, $9.50; ages 65 and older, $8; ages 3-11, $6; ages 2 and under free. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0600
Field of Brews
1-4 p.m. Sat., Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore
For one day, the field at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium will be filled with beer. More than 50 different craft brews from across the country will be available for the drinking as part of this fundraiser to benefit Starkey Inc. There will also be food, music and games.
$50. www.starkey.org, 316-942-4221
FREE: Old Town Concert Series: Spirit of the Stairs
7-10 p.m. Sat., Old Town Square, 2nd and Mead
In an effort to celebrate the arts and community, join us in Old Town Square for an evening of live music. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on while you enjoy a performance by Wichita band Spirit of the Stairs and the opening act, The Cavves. All-ages show.
Free.
Barks, Buds and Suds Pup-Friendly Pub Crawl
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., Old Town (Pumphouse, XY Bar, Emerson Biggin’s, Heroes)
This second-annual event is hosted by Sydney’s Pet Resort and serves as a fundraiser for the Wichita Animal Action League. The $40 registration, available online, includes entry to participating bars, an event shirt, beers and raffle tickets. You are welcome to bring up to two dogs, which are on a leash, up to date on shots and friendly with people and other dogs. Must be 21 years of age or older to drink. After you register, please email info@sydneyspetresort.com with your shirt size and size of pet.
$40. Call Sydney’s Pet Resort at 316-928-2400 for more information, or register online at www.eventbrite.com.
Contributing: Hannah Tobias of The Eagle
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
