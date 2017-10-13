One of the most anticipated parts of the ICT Bloktoberfest this weekend: weiner dog races to accompany the King Weiner Competition. The races begin at noon Saturday at WaterWalk Plaza. (2016)
10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Oct. 13-15)

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

October 13, 2017 2:56 PM

Don’t look now, but it’s Friday the 13th.

And isn’t it just so perfect that Friday the 13th is in October this month? I’m going to take that as a good sign for an extra-spooky Halloween this year.

Here’s another thing to (potentially) be spooked about: there are tons of things going on in Wichita this weekend.

Use this listing to help you make plans for the weekend:

ICT Bloktoberfest

5-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., WaterWalk Plaza, 515 S. Main

Many cities across the country host Oktoberfest drinking events, but Wichita’s Bloktoberfest was particularly well-received in its inaugural year in 2016. It was so successful that it’s changing locations in 2017, opting for the WaterWalk instead of Union Station. It’s also now a two-day event. KETCH is also folding its 4-year-old Burger Battle into the Bloktoberfest festivities. And what’s more, the Eagle’s Denise Neil will be serving weiners at 11 a.m. Saturday, so pay her a visit for me. Don’t miss the weiner dog races, scheduled to begin at noon Saturday.

$25-$150, depending on perks included. www.ictbloktoberfest.com, 316-285-9227

Museum of the Undead 5: Camp Crystal Lake

7-10 p.m. Fri., Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd.

It’s Friday the 13th and this adult-only event is your chance to participate in some spooky, new activities. Hear ghost stories, explore a three-story haunted castle, navigate a creepy obstacle course in the dark and make a monster-slaying gadget during craft time. Casual camp attire is encouraged. Must be 21 or older. Cash bar. Three food trucks will be on site - LumpiaPalooza, U-Hungry and B.S. Sandwich Press. Tickets include museum admission and one drink ticket.

$15 online in advance, $25 at the door for non-members, $20 for members. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0600

‘High School Musical’ at Music Theatre for Young People

7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., Century II – Mary Jane Teall Theatre, 225 W. Douglas

If you’ve still got nostalgia for the classic Disney Channel made-for-TV movie “High School Musical,” it’s time to relive your nostalgia. Music Theatre for Young People is putting on a production of the original “HSM,” which spawned two sequels, the last of which made the jump to the big screen.

$12 in advance, $15 at the door. Student tickets $10. www.wichitatix.com, 316-303-8100

Svensk Hyllningsfest in Lindsborg

1 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun., Downtown Lindsborg

The streets of downtown Lindsborg will be filled with the sights and sounds of the Swedish festival Svensk Hyllningsfest Friday and Saturday. The event features six performance venues with a variety of entertainment including dancers, parades, arts and crafts, food vendors and more. The event is family-friendly, and everyone is encouraged to come have fun while learning about various parts of Swedish culture. The arts and crafts vendors will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The food court will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Lincoln Street.

$10, comes with a festival guide. www.svenskhyllningsfest.org

44th Annual Historic Midtown Homes Tour

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun., 1065 N. Waco, 1230 N. Waco, 1235 N. Waco, 1115 N. Lewellen

Sponsored by the Historic Midtown Citizens Association, this home tour offers you a chance to visit some of the earliest Wichita homes and learn about their rich histories. This event is a benefit for neighborhood projects in the Wichita area. The chance to win a scholarship to Wichita State University for a Midtown resident will be part of the event as well. One of the four homes on the tour this year is the Sternberg Mansion at 1065 N. Waco, built in 1886.

$13. Children ages 12 and under admitted free with an adult. Tickets are available at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church south entrance, 925 N. Waco during tour hours. 316-882-1081, www.midtownwichita.org

84th Annual Lebanese Food Dinner and Sale

4-8 p.m. Sat., noon-7 p.m. Sun., St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, 7515 E. 13th St.

Make dinner or lunch plans at St. George this weekend, because this annual Lebanese dinner is back. For those who haven’t been before, it’s a massively popular event wherein people come to the church to eat authentic Lebanese cuisine – and it’s delicious. Each meal includes a salad, pita bread, cabbage rolls, kibba and ruz and yuknee, which is a Lebanese green bean, rice and tomato salad. Meals also include baklawa. Also, there are goods such as pita bread, hummus and sweet treats available for purchase, so you can take home some of the goodness.

Dinners are $18 or $9 for ages 10 and under. www.stgeorgedinner.com, 316-636-4676

Spooky Swim in Derby

5:30-7:15 p.m. Sat., Derby Recreation Commission, 801 E. Market, Derby

Families with kids just itching for Halloween to hurry up and get here should take note: Derby is hosting a special “Spooky Swim” event on Saturday evening. During the event, staff will turn off overhead lights on the Rec Center pool, and lights will be placed at the bottom of the pool for a neon glow. There will also be a zero-depth entry pool for the little kids, featuring inflatable witch’s hats, ring toss games and other fun activities. The whole place will also be decorated for Halloween. Treats will be provided on the way out.

$7 for a family of four, $1 per additional person. www.derbyrec.com, 316-788-3781

FREE: KMUW Old Town Concert Series

7 p.m. Sat., Old Town Square, 2nd and Mead

The second in this free concert series features Making Movies, a Kansas City-based band that plays a variety of musical styles. Bring the whole family and dance along to the rhythms during the second in the Old Town Concert Series sponsored by KMUW and the Old Town Association. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. All ages.

Free.

Orie’s Garlic Fest

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Orie’s Farm Fresh, 1805 N. 119th St.

This event is the first at Orie’s Farm Fresh, and it’s for people who love garlic. It’ll feature bulbs and bulbs of different varieties of garlic for sale, garlicked food prepared by local restaurants, art vendors, cooking and farming demonstrations, face painting, pumpkin painting and live music. Each paid admission earns a festival attendee a free bulb of garlic to take home.

$10 adults, free for children 12 and under. www.oriesfarmfresh.com, 316-619-3172

FREE: Kite-flying at Chapin Park

2-5 p.m. Sun., Chapin Park, 3800 S. Hydraulic

If you’re looking for a nice way to spend a day outdoors with the family, try flying a kite. Wichita’s park department and Wings Of The Wind Kites and Toys will offer kite flying instruction and professional demonstrations. Bring your own kite or buy one there. Kites are available for purchase beginning at $5. All ages are welcome.

Free.

Contributing: Hannah Tobias of The Eagle

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

