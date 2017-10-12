Toby Keith to headline El Dorado country festival next year

Toby Keith will be the Saturday-night headliner at the second-annual Dam Music Festival, organizers announced Thursday.
Keith, known for his litany of hits, including “Red Solo Cup,” was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015. Some of his biggest hits include “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” and “I Wanna Talk About Me.” He was recently recognized as Billboard’s Country Artist of the Decade.
He has been in Wichita as recently as 2016, though not to perform – at last year’s NBC baseball tournament, he was an honorary member of the Kansas Stars team.
The last time Keith has performed in the Wichita metro area came in 2013, when he was featured at the Kansas State Fair.
Last year, headliners at the festival included Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots. According to festival organizers, attendees from the 2017 festival came from 15 different states and three countries.
This year, the Dam Music Festival will be held from July 27 to 28, 2018 at El Dorado Lake.
For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.dammusicfest.com.
