Intrust Bank Arena will now have a public Wi-Fi network.
Intrust Bank Arena will now have a public Wi-Fi network. Fernando Salazar File photo
Intrust Bank Arena will now have a public Wi-Fi network. Fernando Salazar File photo
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

Finally, Intrust Bank Arena is no longer a Wi-Fi wasteland

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

October 12, 2017 9:27 AM

Long on concert attendees’ wish lists, free public Wi-Fi has been installed at Intrust Bank Arena, the venue announced Thursday.

The arena has never before had a public Wi-Fi network, forcing concert attendees to use cell phone data when in the arena – and service in the arena is slim to none.

The effort to equip the arena with Wi-Fi has been extensive: according to a release, 200 access points have been installed, and nearly seven miles of Cat6 (ethernet) cable and 600 feet of fiber optic cables were used in the installation. All of the arena, as well as areas immediately outside of the doors, are covered, according to the release.

Cox Hospitality Services is the internet service provider.

The project cost $1.1 million.

This new Wi-Fi network will be available starting at the Wichita Thunder season opener Friday.

The lack of Wi-Fi at the arena had long been a source of frustration for Wichitans.

Earlier this year, the Eagle polled more than 250 people on Facebook about their cellular experiences with Intrust Bank Arena, and they used words like horrible, terrible, awful and non-existent to describe current access to internet and cellphone service at the arena, comparing the venue to a cave, a desert island, nuclear bunker or a black hole.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:53

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

Pause
Marketing Wichita to the aviation world 1:01

Marketing Wichita to the aviation world

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

School offers hope to expelled students 3:24

School offers hope to expelled students

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives 2:39

Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

  • My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

    Frank Russold gives a tour of his condo at WaterWalk Place, which doubled in size a few years ago when he purchased an adjacent unit. It's a hip spot with unparalleled views of downtown fireworks. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

View More Video