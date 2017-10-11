Contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be in Wichita for “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Drag queens to help celebrate Christmas at the Orpheum

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

October 11, 2017 11:55 AM

The Wichita Orpheum Theatre announced Wednesday a new drag-queen Christmas show will come to town in December.

“A Drag Queen Christmas” will features contestants from the popular VH1 show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” hosted by Trinity Taylor.

It’s scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 15.

Performers scheduled for the show include Shea Coulee, Kim Chi, Aja, Latrice Royale, Naomi Smalls, Chi Chi DeVayne and Eureka O’Hara.

Tickets, which range from $20 to $50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the Select-a-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman.

For $150, “Super Fan” packages are available, which include seats in the first few rows, a first-in-line meet-and-greet pass, official tour poster and laminate with lanyard.

For more information, visit www.wichitaorpheum.com.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

