Your guide to all things Halloween in the Wichita area

Beware, for the spookiest time of the year is upon us.
It’s October already, which means Halloween is in full swing. If you have your costumes prepared early, there are tons of Halloween-related events planned for the Wichita area, starting this weekend.
Use this guide to help you plan your entire month of Halloween fun.
For a complete listing of area haunted houses, pumpkin patches and corn mazes, look to the end of this story. If you’re looking for Halloween and fall-related events scheduled in town, read directly onward.
Events are listed in chronological order:
Spot’s Party Bus Tour of Terror
Friday and Saturday nights in October, starting Oct. 6
You and a minimum of 14 friends can rent Spot’s Party Bus this Halloween for a trip to Wicked Island at OJ Watson Park. For parties of 15-25, the cost is $35 per person. For parties of 26 and more, the cost is $30 per person. That price includes admission to Wicked Island, as well as a “fast pass” to skip the lines. For more information, call 316-444-0607.
Admission: $35/person for parties of 15-25, $30/person for parties of 26+
Wichita Ghost Tour
Oct. 6, 20, 27, Skaer Veterinary Clinic, 404 S. Edgemoor
This tour stops at various reportedly haunted places in town, including the former Hillside Baptist Church, Maple Grove Cemetery and the Drury Plaza Broadview Hotel. Along the way, hear stories from Wichita’s past, including tales of Rowdy Jo and Redbeard’s shootout in Delano, as well as others from the district’s past as a haven for beer, brothels and gambling. For more information, call 785-851-0856 or visit www.ghosttoursofkansas.com.
Admission: $17.50
Delano Fall Fair
Oct. 6-8, Delano District
The Delano Fall Fair is a three-day event celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail. The weekend will be full of fun activities, but if you’re looking for spooky fun, there will be “campfire ghost stories” from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 6. Hot dogs, hamburgers, s’mores, hot chocolate and apple cider will be available. For more information, visit www.delanofallfair.com.
Admission: Free
BOOtanica
11-4 p.m. Oct. 7, Botanica, 701 N. Amidon
Botanica’s annual family-friendly Halloween celebration is Saturday, featuring crafts, a petting zoo, a bounce house, performers, games, a photo booth and a whole botanical garden of festivities. For more information, visit www.botanica.org or call 316-264-0448.
Admission: $9 non-members, $6 members
Screening of John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’
7 p.m. Oct. 12, Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
If you like classic science-fiction horror films, this 1982 film is for you. It’s about a research facility in Antarctica that comes across an alien force that can become anything it touches with 100 percent accuracy. The members have to find out who’s human and who’s not before it’s too late. For more information, visit www.wichitaorpheum.com or call 316-263-0884.
Admission: $5 general admission, $4 students, seniors and military
Museum of the Undead 5: Camp Crystal Lake
7-10 p.m. Oct. 13, Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd.
Exploration Place’s annual adults-only Halloween party returns for a fifth installment, featuring an evening of new, spook-inducing activities. You can listen to spooky campfire stories, manufacture a “monster-slaying gadget,” as well as other activities – all while sipping a cold beverage. Food trucks B.S. Sandwich Press, U-Hungry and LumpiaPalooza will be there. For more information, visit www.exploration.org or call 316-660-0600.
Admission: $15 in advance, $25 for non-members the day of, $20 for members the day of
ICT Bloktoberfest
Oct. 13-14, WaterWalk Plaza, 515 S. Main
Many cities across the country host Oktoberfest drinking events, but Wichita’s Bloktoberfest was particularly well-received in its inaugural year in 2016. It was so successful that it’s changing locations in 2017, opting for the WaterWalk instead of Union Station. It’s also now a two-day event. KETCH is also folding its four-year-old Burger Battle into the Bloktoberfest festivities, so this is going to be a very packed weekend in Wichita. Tickets are $25 to $150 depending on perks included. For more information, visit www.ictbloktoberfest.com.
Admission: $25-$150
Freaky Friday Photos with Katie Maher Photography
3-7 p.m. Oct. 13, The Lyceum, 2206 E. Douglas
Want to get a new portrait for your Facebook page, while getting a sneak peek at Reverie Coffee Roasters’ new event space? This Friday the 13th, Katie Maher – who is known for taking Reverie’s social-media photography – is taking free “Freaky Friday” portraits. Bring friends, coworkers, and dress up for the occasion.
Admission: Free (suggested donation $5)
Kids’ Fall Festival at Towne East Square
2-4 p.m. Oct. 14, Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg (northeast parking lot by Bank of America)
Kids are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes for this event, which features a miniature petting zoo, a bounce house, pumpkin-decorating, cider-tasting and more. There will also be food vendors on site. For more information, call 316-686-3341.
Admission: Free
‘Hocus Pocus’ Movie Night
7, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Klausmeyer Dairy Farms and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S 119th St West, Clearwater
Love “Hocus Pocus”? This pumpkin patch is hosting two free screenings of the movie on Oct. 14. No admission to the patch is required, and the patch will close for the day before the movie screenings. You can, however, still go out to the corn maze and experience a paintball trailer for an extra charge. For more information, visit www.klausmeyerdairyfarms.com or call 316-706-5391.
Admission: Free
84th Annual Lebanese Dinner and Food Sale
4-8 p.m. Oct. 14, noon-7 p.m. Oct. 15, St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, 7515 E. 13th
OK, so it’s not a spooky event, but it’s an October classic. For the 84th year, St. George will host its Lebanese Dinner and Food Sale, and if you’re looking for a good, homecooked Lebanese meal or some homemade hummus to take home, you need look no further. For more information, visit www.stgeorgedinner.com.
Admission: $18 adults, $9 children under 10.
15th Annual Tallgrass Film Festival
Oct. 18-22, Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway; various other venues
Once again, not scary per se, but the Tallgrass Film Festival is an October event not to be missed. It’s a four-day festival of indie films screened at the Orpheum and at various other downtown venues. It’s one of the most highly regarded small film fests in the country and regularly receives writeups in film-centric publications. For first-time festivalgoers, I’d recommend the festival’s “Binge Pass,” which gets you into any movie you want all day Saturday, which includes the Stubbornly Independent Gala and After-Party. It’s $65. For more information, visit www.tallgrassfilmfest.com or call 844-428-3456.
Admission: $8-$250.
Croctoberfest
6-9 p.m. Oct. 19, Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.
The zoo is once again hosting Croctoberfest, for all amphibian and reptile lovers out there. There will be live music, a silent auction, food, and craft beer while keepers educate those in attendance about crocodiles and other animals. For more information, visit www.scz.org or call 316-660-9453.
Admission: $5
Pumpkins at the Park
6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22, 27-29, Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard
Tanganyika’s annual Halloween event returns this year, and its “Zombie Task Force Paintball Experience” is back. The whole zoo is filled with Halloween fun, including haunted trick-or-treating, inflatables, a pumpkin patch, fire performers, creepy crafts and a haunted hay ride. For the Zombie Task Force, guests pay extra to shoot zombies with paintballs in an attempt to defend the denizens of Tanganyika against zombie invasion. For adults, alcohol will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.pumpkinsatthepark.com or call 316-794-8954.
Admission: $6-$45.
Dia De Los Muertos Wichita
6-11 p.m. Oct. 20, noon-11 p.m. Oct. 21, NoMar International Market, 204 E. 21st Street North
This two-day celebration features altars decorated in honor of the dead. There will be Folkoric dancers, face-painting booths, art, food vendors, music, a fashion show and more. Dresses provided by Azteka Boutique.
Admission: Free
Dawn of the Dub
8 p.m. Oct. 20, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
This annual EDM show, put on by Nocturnal By Nature, will feature Figure with Midnight Tyrannosaurus, as well as Timmy Tutone, Karetaker, Swell and other DJs. If you’re into EDM, this is the largest Halloween-themed dance party you’ll find in town. This event is all-ages. For more information, visit www.thecotillion.com or call 316-722-4201.
Historic Hauntings at Cowtown
7 p.m. Oct. 20, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 22, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
This event, presented by the Wichita Paranormal Research Society, explores the haunted history of Cowtown. There will be a video screened that claims to offer evidence of Cowtown’s paranormal nature. Ghost stories will be told. The event is a fundraiser for Cowtown, and is open to all ages. For more information, visit www.oldcowtown.org or call 316-350-3323. To buy tickets, visit www.wichitatix.com or call 316-303-8100.
Admission: $15/person
Children’s Halloween Party
1-3 p.m. Oct. 21, Mid-America All-Indian Center, 650 N. Seneca
The Mid-America All-Indian Center is putting on its annual Halloween party for kids on Oct. 21. There will be games, crafts for kids, a “haunted hallway,” candy and treats. Admission to this party and a Christmas party are included in Family memberships.
Admission: $2/person, free for members
Pumpkin Drop and Halloween Bash at Stearman Field
2 p.m. Oct. 21, Stearman Field Bar and Grill, 14789 SW 30th, Benton
For the fifth year in a row, this unique event is returning to Stearman Field. Pilots will drop pumpkins from their planes in an attempt to splat them closest to the bullseye of a large target on the ground. There will be a kids’ costume contest around 3:30 p.m. Then, for adults, there will be a live band starting at 7 p.m. and there will also be an adult costume contest at 10 p.m. A limited menu will be served.
Admission: Free
Howl-oween at the Great Plains Nature Center
4-8 p.m. Oct. 21, Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th Street North
The 2nd annual Howl-oween event at the Great Plains Nature Center promises fun for the whole family. There will be crafts, glow-in-the-dark games after dusk, evening guided hikes, presentations on nocturnal animals and more. Costumes are encouraged. B.S. Sandwich Press will be on-site.
Admission: Free
Ghosts in the Museum: A Paranormal Event
7-9 p.m. Oct. 21, Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 S. George Washington Blvd.
Kansas White Noise Paranormal has been investigating the Kansas Aviation Museum, and is putting on this event to share their results. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer in the paranormal, it’s bound to be an entertaining evening of ghost stories. Learn about how investigators worked and what they found. For more information, visit www.kansasaviationmuseum.org or call 316-683-9242.
Admission: $15.
Field of Brews
1-4 p.m. Oct. 21, Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore
For one day, the field at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium will be filled with beer. More than 50 different craft brews from across the country will be available for the drinking as part of this fundraiser to benefit Starkey Inc. There will also be food, music and games. For more information, visit www.starkey.org or call 316-942-4221.
Admission: $50
4th Annual Spooky Science
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 21, Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd.
What’s spooky and scientific at the same time? The Exploration Place, come Oct. 21. There will be family-friendly Halloween activities all day, including propelling “ice pumpkins” into the Arkansas River, building skeletons, encountering a “spooky expanding ghost” and more. Halloween costumes encouraged. For more information, visit www.exploration.org or call 316-660-0600.
Admission: Included in general admission – adults, $9.50; ages 65 and older, $8; ages 3-11, $6; ages 2 and under free.
Slimy Fall Fun
2-4 p.m. Oct. 22, Botanica, 701 N. Amidon
If your kids are feeling particularly slimy on Oct. 22, this is the event for you. This family-friendly day will consist of a performance of “Where the Wild Things Are” by the Wichita Children’s Theater, followed by a pumpkin patch, slime-making stations, refreshments and various other activities. For more information, visit www.botanica.org or call 316-264-0448.
Admission: $30 for one child and adult (non-members), $25 for one child and adult (members)
Arkalalah
Oct. 25-28, Arkansas City
If you’re looking for a small-town fall festival, this event is perhaps the king of them all. It’s the kind of festival that many people from Wichita regularly drive down to attend. This year the festival fatures the traditional carnival, a beer garden, fireworks, street games, parades and light shows. It’s scheduled from Oct. 25 to 28. For more information, visit www.arkalalah.com or call 620-442-6077.
Spooky Story Time
10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. Oct. 25, Blue Baboon Books, 2357 N. Maize
In an attempt to get your kids excited about Halloween – and reading – try this free Halloween story-time event. Costumes are encouraged for a not-so-scary time. For more information, visit www.bluebaboonbooks.com or call 316-721-5477.
Admission: Free
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ from Wichita State Music Theatre
7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28, 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Wichita State University – Wilner Auditorium, 1845 Fairmount
This musical, guest directed by Karen Robu, is based on the 1960s low-budget movie by Roger Corman about a man-eating plant. It opened off Broadway in 1982 and has continued to delight audiences with its memorable music and melodramatic storyline. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.wichita.edu/fineartsboxoffice or call 316-978-3233.
Admission: $10 children, $18 WSU faculty/staff, seniors, military, $20 general public
Torchlight Tour at the Historical Museum
6-9 p.m. Oct. 27, Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main
As part of October’s Final Friday, the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum is hosting a torchlight tour of the rarely visited clock tower. Flashlights will be loaned by the Coleman Company for participants who want to enjoy four floors of Wichita history in a new way. For more information, visit www.wichitahistory.org or call 316-265-9314.
Admission: Free
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Midnight Screening
11:59 p.m. Oct. 27, Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Let’s do the Time Warp again. This annual screening of the classic Halloween film will be at the Orpheum again this year. Participants can buy a ticket by itself or buy tickets with participation kits. Costumes encouraged but not required. Bar will be open from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit www.wichitaorpheum.com or call 316-263-0884.
Admission: $10 general admission, $15 ticket and participation kit
Night of the Living Zoo
6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29, Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.
This Halloween tradition features several ghoulish activities, like pumpkin bowling and beanbag tosses, as well as other Halloween-themed games. Take a stroll down “jack-o-lantern lane” and pick up some candy along the way. Costumes encouraged.
Admission: $9 non-members, $7 members, $7 when purchased in advance at area QuikTrip locations
Fall Frenzy
10 a.m.-noon Oct. 28, CityArts, 334 N. Mead
This fall-themed event will feature art projects, candy, costumes and other fun festivities. Wear your best costume for this morning of art-making and get a jump start on your candy collection, while creating autumnal art pieces. Call 316-350-3245 to enroll.
Admission: $5 per child.
Hay, Hooves and Halloween
2-8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
This signature event at Cowtown is a trick-or-treat paradise in Wichita’s 1800s-themed museum. Come dressed in costume for a fun time with the whole family. Featuring a “monster murder mystery” that you can attempt to solve. For more information, visit www.oldcowtown.org or call 316-350-3323.
Admission: $5
Doggie Costume Contest & Party
noon-3 p.m. Oct. 28, ICT Pop-Up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas
Sure, humans dress up for Halloween all the time, but what about pets? If you’re a costume enthusiast, dress up your furry friend and bring him or her to the Pop-Up Park on Oct. 28. For the humanes, it’s a chance to mingle in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. There will be food and live music. There will be a pet costume contest as well, limited to 50 entrants.
Admission: Free
Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark
6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore
The City of Wichita’s Park and Recreation Department is sponsoring this trick-or-treat event at Lawrence-Dumont. Bring a flashlight for an outdoor candy hunt in the outfield at 8 p.m. Presented in collaboration with the Wichita Wingnuts.
Admission: Free
Halloween Family Fun Night at El Dorado State Lake
6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 28, El Dorado State Lake
This annual party features hay rack rides, campfires, hot dogs, s’mores, trick-or-treating, live music, movies, face-painting and more. Vehicle permit required, which can be purchased at the gate.
Admission: $5/person, kids 3 and under free
Wichita State Baseball SCREAMage
2 p.m. Oct. 28, Wichita State University – Eck Stadium, 1845 Fairmount
Got kids that are baseball fans? Bring them to Eck Stadium on Oct. 28 for this afternoon of fun with the Wichita State University baseball team. Players will be in costume while playing. There will be an in-costume game, photo booth, autograph sessions, pumpkin-decorating, trick-or-treating, cotton candy machine, and other fall activities.
Admission: Free
Movie in the Alley: ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’
7 p.m. Oct. 28, Gallery Alley, 616 E. Douglas
The last in this year’s series of movies in Gallery Alley, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be screened on the evening of Oct. 28. Props will be made available for purchase – outside props are not allowed. A limited number of tickets are available for sale, and a $10 donation is suggested.
Admission: Free ($10 suggested donation)
Trunker Drunker Treat
5-11:59 p.m. Oct. 28, The Rail Scratch Cocktails, 701 E. Douglas
Heads up: this is a Halloween party for adults only. The Rail Scratch Cocktails, at Union Station, is hosting a Trunker Drunker Treat party on Oct. 28. What is that? From 5 to 7 p.m., children can go trunk-or-treating at the business, and then at 8 p.m., the “drunker treat” begins with DJ Marcobiotics, a Bud Light Beer Garden, Deep Eddy’s Bar and more. There will contests throughout the night with more than $600 in prizes.
Admission: $5 for 21+, $10 for 18-20-year-olds
Empty Bowls: Chili Cook-Off
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 28, Wichita State University – Henrion Hall, 1845 Fairmount
If you just can’t get enough chili, this may be the event for you. This chili cook-off is a fundraiser for Empty Bowls, put on in collaboration with the WSU Ceramics Guild, Ceramics Media and School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. Your donation gets you a free bowl to keep and fill with more than 25 varieties of chili made by local chili lovers. Proceeds benefit the Kansas Food Bank.
Admission: $20 general admission, $10 students.
Halloween Party at Blue Baboon Books
4-6 p.m. Oct. 29, Blue Baboon Books, 2357 N. Maize
Celebrate Halloween with your kids, and a lot of sugary treats. There will also be a pumpkin-decorating contest, snacks, drinks, games and take-home candy. For more information, visit www.bluebaboonbooks.com or call 316-721-5477.
Admission: $5
Witch Way to Candy?
5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Towne West Mall, 4600 W. Kellogg
The traditional Halloween-night trick-or-treating in the mall will continue at Towne West Square. There will also be a costume contest.
Admission: Free
Mall-O-Ween
5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Towne East Mall, 7700 E. Kellogg
The traditional Halloween-night trick-or-treating in the mall will continue at Towne East Square. There are a few rules to abide by: Masks and face painting are only allowed on children 12 years old and under, toy weapons are not allowed, and costumes are only allowed during the event time period.
Admission: Free
Andover Safe Halloween
4-6 p.m. Oct. 31, St. Vincent de Paul, 123 N. Andover Road, Andover
For the sixth year in a row, the Andover Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Safe Halloween, for people who would prefer not to take their kids door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween. A wide assortment of Andover businesses will be set up at St. Vincent de Paul distributing all sorts of Halloween goodies.
Admission: Free
Corn maze/pumpkin patch hybrids
Walters’ Pumpkin Patch, 10001 NW U.S. 77, Burns. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Offering 30 acres of pumpkins, two giant jumping pillows and a corn maze. Daytime admission is $10 weekdays and $13 weekends. Admission: $7 from 3-7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Find your way through the maze by flashlight 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for $8. 316-320-4150 or thewaltersfarm.com
Applejack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Road, Augusta. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, milo maze, petting zoo, hay-rack rides, pumpkin cannons and concessions. Admission: $9. 316-733-8909 or applejackpumpkinpatch.com
Gaeddert Farms Corn Maze, 13209 E. 82nd St., Buhler. Open through Oct. 28. Hours: 6-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 2-9:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, giant jumping pillow, hay-jumping and concessions. General admission $2. Maze admission $9.50; ages 4-10, $7.50. Flashlight nights, dusk-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; dusk-8 p.m. Sundays. 620-543-3073 or kansasmaze.com
Bergmann Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 8401 S. Meridian, Haysville. Open through Oct. 29. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. 15-acre corn maze. Admission: $10; ages 5-12, $8. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Inflatables. Pony rides available on Saturdays and Sundays in October for $3. 316-522-3475 or bergmanncornmaze.com
Klausmeyer Dairy Farm Tours and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. West, Clearwater. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 12. 5-acre corn maze, sorghum maze, zombie paintball, petting zoo, milking demo, pig races, hay wagon rides. Admission: $6.50. 316-706-5391 or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com
Cox Farm, 6059 S. Seneca. Open through Oct. 29. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-dusk Sundays. Minion-themed corn maze and pumpkin patch. Corn maze: $8. $10 after 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Half-price admission on opening weekend. 316-524-8062 or coxfarm.com
Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, 3750 S. Dusty Road, Derby. Open every weekend in October. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. By appointment for groups on weekdays. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Admission to the farm is $7; $5 for military, with access to a corn maze, boat rentals, hay-rack rides, nature trails and a playground. 316-733-1887 or wichitaspumpkinpatch.com
In Toon Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 16401 112th Road, Burden. Open through Nov. 5. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Groups only during the weekdays. 7-acre corn maze, mini-maze, hay rides, “cornbox,” super slide and concessions. Admission: $10. Free admission to the pumpkin patch – pumpkins purchased separately. 316-302-4393 intooncornmaze.com
Strictly pumpkins, please
Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St., Rose Hill. Open Wednesdays-Sundays through Oct. 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin and apple-picking, pumpkin slingshot, petting zoo, playset and farm store with hard cider for purchase. 316-518-8907 or themeadowlarkfarm.com
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, 374 E. 70th St., Newton. Open through Oct. 29. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. Take a hay-rack ride to the pumpkin patch, where you can buy a pumpkin. Farm animal viewing, slide, corn tub and sorghum maze for $3. 620-367-2721 or papaspumpkinpatchks.com
Haunted houses
Field of Screams, 4055 N. Tyler Road. Hours: 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7-10:30 p.m. Sundays, as well as Oct. 30-31. Tickets: $15-$70 depending on activity and day of week. 316-303-2037 or scaryprairiepines.com
The Haunted Cannery Spook House and Lunatic Asylum, 10001 NW U.S. 77 near El Dorado (at Walter’s Pumpkin Patch). Hours: 7:30-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Admission: $20. thehauntedcannery.com
The Forest of Fear, 7446 51st Road, Udall. Hours: dark-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28 and dark-11 p.m. on Oct. 15, 19, 22, 26, 29 and 31. Haunted forest away from the city. Admission: $15; $10 for ages 10 and younger. 316-712-4354, udallforestoffear.com
Wicked Island, 3022 S. McLean Blvd. at O.J. Watson Park. Presented by Plant Kingdom. Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Open 8-10:30 p.m. on Halloween. Admission: $20; $15 ages 12 and younger. $35 for a “fast pass.” Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. 316-684-5991, wickedwoodswichita.com
Warehouse of Terrors, 1640 W. 140th Avenue North, Milton. Open from 8-11 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Indoor/outdoor haunted house in an old furniture store. Admission: $25. Get two-for-one tickets all month at wichita.dealsaver.com. warehouseofterrorsk42.com
Forest of Terror, 5059 N. Ridge. Open Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31. Hours: dark-midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween night; dark-11 p.m. weekdays. Admission: $19. theforestofterror.com
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments