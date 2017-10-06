Tallgrass Film Festival’s Site Box Cinema is loaded into the ICT Pop-Up Urban Park on Wednesday.
Tallgrass Film Festival’s Site Box Cinema is loaded into the ICT Pop-Up Urban Park on Wednesday. Tallgrass Film Festival Courtesy
Tallgrass Film Festival’s Site Box Cinema is loaded into the ICT Pop-Up Urban Park on Wednesday. Tallgrass Film Festival Courtesy
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

New downtown movie venue is not a theater – it’s a shipping container

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

October 06, 2017 10:22 AM

You could call it the official trailer for the Tallgrass Film Festival.

Tallgrass calls it its Site Box Cinema, and it’s on display in the ICT Urban Pop-Up Park, 121 E. Douglas, now.

Inside the stark red shipping container will be screenings of – you guessed it – trailers for upcoming Tallgrass films, as well as a couple of short documentaries. Those screenings start Wednesday.

All showings at the Site Box Cinema are free and open to the public.

Here’s the schedule of events for the shipping-container theater:

▪ Oct. 11-18: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., screenings of trailers from upcoming Tallgrass films on loop.

▪ Oct. 19-22: 11-11:30 a.m., screenings of Tallgrass trailers and a sneak peek of “Documentary of a Lost Girl,” about Wichita silent film star Louise Brooks

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., screening of “Preserve Every Piece: Conservation of the Joan Miro Mural ‘Personnages Oiseaux’”

12:15-12:30 p.m., screening of “MTWichita: Definitely Broadway”

12:30-1 p.m., screenings of Tallgrass trailers and a sneak peek of “Documentary of a Lost Girl,” about Wichita silent film star Louise Brooks

1-1:45 p.m., screening of “Preserve Every Piece: Conservation of the Joan Miro Mural ‘Personnages Oiseaux’”

1:45-2 p.m., screening of “MTWichita: Definitely Broadway”

The 15th annual Tallgrass Film Festival runs from Oct. 18-22.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

View More Video