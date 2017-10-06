New downtown movie venue is not a theater – it’s a shipping container

You could call it the official trailer for the Tallgrass Film Festival.
Tallgrass calls it its Site Box Cinema, and it’s on display in the ICT Urban Pop-Up Park, 121 E. Douglas, now.
Inside the stark red shipping container will be screenings of – you guessed it – trailers for upcoming Tallgrass films, as well as a couple of short documentaries. Those screenings start Wednesday.
All showings at the Site Box Cinema are free and open to the public.
Here’s the schedule of events for the shipping-container theater:
▪ Oct. 11-18: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., screenings of trailers from upcoming Tallgrass films on loop.
▪ Oct. 19-22: 11-11:30 a.m., screenings of Tallgrass trailers and a sneak peek of “Documentary of a Lost Girl,” about Wichita silent film star Louise Brooks
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., screening of “Preserve Every Piece: Conservation of the Joan Miro Mural ‘Personnages Oiseaux’”
12:15-12:30 p.m., screening of “MTWichita: Definitely Broadway”
12:30-1 p.m., screenings of Tallgrass trailers and a sneak peek of “Documentary of a Lost Girl,” about Wichita silent film star Louise Brooks
1-1:45 p.m., screening of “Preserve Every Piece: Conservation of the Joan Miro Mural ‘Personnages Oiseaux’”
1:45-2 p.m., screening of “MTWichita: Definitely Broadway”
The 15th annual Tallgrass Film Festival runs from Oct. 18-22.
