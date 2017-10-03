More Videos

    Frank Russold gives a tour of his condo at WaterWalk Place, which doubled in size a few years ago when he purchased an adjacent unit. It's a hip spot with unparalleled views of downtown fireworks.

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Tour my home: Wichita’s most luxurious double-wide

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

October 03, 2017 6:30 AM

WaterWalk Place: the five-story downtown condo building is easily visible to anyone driving by downtown on Kellogg.

Condominiums in the building typically sell for no less than $300,000 – and the building is completely filled now.

Look beyond the blase concrete exterior, though, and you’ll find some of the most well-furnished pads in the city.

Frank Russold quite possibly has the most unique WaterWalk condo of all, though.

Why?

Because his is a double-wide.

Russold bought his tri-level condo in 2008 – making him the second-ever resident in the building.

And he lived there for years, watching as the condos adjacent to him languished unsold as the attractiveness of high-price condos tanked during the Recession, he said. Over the years, he made offers on the condo adjacent to his, which WaterWalk management rejected, he said.

Then in 2012, they said yes.

Russold then spent the next couple of years joining both condo units into one 6,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, five-bathroom hangout.

He frequently hosts parties on the Fourth of July and on Riverfest fireworks nights – where 50 to 60 people can easily fit on the four separate balconies to watch the light show.

After hearing about these parties, I asked Russold if he’d be willing to showcase his well-appointed condo for the Eagle’s “My Home” series, to which he graciously acquiesced.

Every month, the Eagle will publish a video tour of one of the Wichita area’s most unique homes.

We’re calling the series “My Home.”

Do you know of someone who has a home so cool it’s worth celebrating? Email me at mriedl@wichitaeagle.com or call me at 316-268-6660 with your nominations.

Until then, enjoy an exclusive tour of Russold’s massive double-wide condo – with some killer views – at Kansas.com/video.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

