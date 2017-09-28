Microbrews, margaritas and graffiti art abound in the North End this weekend

The North End Urban Arts Festival is growing rapidly.
Now in its fourth year, the festival of urban art, food and music has doubled its footprint. Traditionally confined to the NoMar International Market area, the festival has now expanded out to 21st Street and Market – which will be closed Saturday to accommodate the festival.
The festival, which runs from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, aims to “elevate the cultural vibrancy already present in the North End,” according to organizers. That’s accomplished through highlighting the diversity of the neighborhood via an artisan market, two stages for performances and a variety of foods.
What kind of food?
Los Compadres Mexican Grill will be on-site, as well as The Kamayan Truck, Lynn’s Curbside Cookout, Palateria La Reyna, a funnel cake pop-up, soul food and more.
To bolster your festival-going experience, there will also be a beer garden featuring a selection of microbrews and margaritas.
Two stages will be set up – one in the NoMar Plaza area for bigger acts and one at 21st and Market for smaller acts. Fifteen local, regional and international acts booked for the North End’s stages, including Los Kun-Fu Monkeys, from Tijuana, Mexico; Duncan Burnett X RIOT, from Kansas City, and Wichita’s Kill Vargas.
Graffiti art has been a staple of the festival – at a series of recent art showings in the Douglas Street underpass, North End Urban Arts Festival graffiti artists have been working to promote the event.
This year, the festival will play host to the largest “Graffiti Jam” in the state, as 15 local and regional artists will be demonstrating their work live at the fest, along 21st Street between Broadway and Market.
Then, along Market Street and in the NoMar Plaza area, local artisans will be selling their works along “art row.”
And the best part?
It’s all free.
Last year, organizers counted 3,000 attendees – and they’re hoping for at least 4,000 this year.
“By elevating the talents and joy within our neighborhood and across the city, the North End Urban Arts Festival (invites) the community to recognize and engage the creative potential that exists around us every day,” festival organizer Veronica Miranda said in an email.
4th Annual North End Urban Arts Festival
When: 3-10 p.m. Sat.
Where: NoMar International Market, 21st and Market
What: Festival to celebrate the diversity of Wichita’s North End, featuring art, music and food.
Admission: Free
Information: www.northendurbanartsfest.com
