Most pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted houses open this weekend in the Wichita area.
Most pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted houses open this weekend in the Wichita area. Sedlar MCT
Most pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted houses open this weekend in the Wichita area. Sedlar MCT
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

Ready for October? Pumpkin patches, haunted houses are

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

September 21, 2017 7:30 PM

It’s a cool October night in Wichita.

What do you do?

You go to a corn maze. Or maybe a pumpkin patch.

Perhaps if you’re daring, you even go to a haunted house.

Below is a listing of all corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses in the Wichita area.

Use it to help plan your fall weekends.

Corn maze/pumpkin patch hybrids

Walters’ Pumpkin Patch, 10001 NW U.S. 77, Burns. Open Sept. 16-Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Offering 30 acres of pumpkins, two giant jumping pillows and a corn maze. Daytime admission is $10 weekdays and $13 weekends. Admission: $7 from 3-7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Find your way through the maze by flashlight 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for $8. 316-320-4150 or thewaltersfarm.com

Applejack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Road, Augusta. Open Sept. 23-Oct. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, milo maze, petting zoo, hay-rack rides, pumpkin cannons and concessions. Admission: $9. 316-733-8909 or applejackpumpkinpatch.com

Gaeddert Farms Corn Maze, 13209 E. 82nd St., Buhler. Open Sept. 23-Oct. 28. Hours: 6-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 2-9:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, giant jumping pillow, hay-jumping and concessions. General admission $2. Maze admission $9.50; ages 4-10, $7.50. Flashlight nights, dusk-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; dusk-8 p.m. Sundays. 620-543-3073 or kansasmaze.com

Bergmann Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 8401 S. Meridian, Haysville. Open Sept. 30-Oct. 29. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. 15-acre corn maze. Admission: $10; ages 5-12, $8. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Inflatables. Pony rides available on Saturdays and Sundays in October for $3. 316-522-3475 or bergmanncornmaze.com

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm Tours and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. West, Clearwater. Opens for the season Oct. 3. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. 5-acre corn maze, sorghum maze, zombie paintball, petting zoo, milking demo, pig races, hay wagon rides. Admission: $6.50. 316-706-5391 or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com

Cox Farm, 6059 S. Seneca. Open Sept. 23-Oct. 29. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-dusk Sundays. Minion-themed corn maze and pumpkin patch. Corn maze: $8. $10 after 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Half-price admission on opening weekend. 316-524-8062 or coxfarm.com

Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, 3750 S. Dusty Road, Derby. Opens Sept. 30 and every weekend in October. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. By appointment for groups on weekdays. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Admission to the farm is $7; $5 for military, with access to a corn maze, boat rentals, hay-rack rides, nature trails and a playground. 316-733-1887 or wichitaspumpkinpatch.com

In Toon Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 16401 112th Road, Burden. Open Sept. 23-Nov. 5. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Groups only during the weekdays. 7-acre corn maze, mini-maze, hay rides, “cornbox,” super slide and concessions. Admission: $10. Free admission to the pumpkin patch – pumpkins purchased separately. 316-302-4393 intooncornmaze.com

Strictly pumpkins, please

Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St., Rose Hill. Open Wednesdays-Sundays, Oct. 1-29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin and apple-picking, pumpkin slingshot, petting zoo, playset and farm store with hard cider for purchase. 316-518-8907 or themeadowlarkfarm.com

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, 374 E. 70th St., Newton. Open Sept. 23.-Oct. 29. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. Take a hay-rack ride to the pumpkin patch, where you can buy a pumpkin. Farm animal viewing, slide, corn tub and sorghum maze for $3. 620-367-2721 or papaspumpkinpatchks.com

Haunted houses

Field of Screams, 4055 N. Tyler Road. Opens for the season Sept. 22. Hours: 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7-10:30 p.m. Sundays, as well as Oct. 30-31. Tickets: $15-$70 depending on activity and day of week. 316-303-2037 or scaryprairiepines.com

More Videos

Keeper of the Plains through the years 1:04

Keeper of the Plains through the years

Pause
UltraVan Rally in south-central Kansas is almost cult-like 2:20

UltraVan Rally in south-central Kansas is almost cult-like

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

Butterflies abundant in Wichita right now 1:05

Butterflies abundant in Wichita right now

K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 3:05

K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss

Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 1:23

Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Free hummus day at Meddys

Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 2:25

Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

  • Eagle reporter goes behind the scenes at Field of Screams

    Wichita Eagle reporter Denise Neil dressed as a zombie and went behind the scenes at Field of Screams. (Oct. 22, 2015)

Eagle reporter goes behind the scenes at Field of Screams

Wichita Eagle reporter Denise Neil dressed as a zombie and went behind the scenes at Field of Screams. (Oct. 22, 2015)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

The Haunted Cannery Spook House and Lunatic Asylum, 10001 NW U.S. 77 near El Dorado (at Walter’s Pumpkin Patch). Opens for the season Oct. 6. Hours: 7:30-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Admission: $20. thehauntedcannery.com

The Forest of Fear, 7446 51st Road, Udall. Opens for the season Sept. 29. Hours: dark-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28 and dark-11 p.m. on Oct. 15, 19, 22, 26, 29 and 31. Haunted forest away from the city. Admission: $15; $10 for ages 10 and younger. 316-712-4354, udallforestoffear.com

Wicked Island, 3022 S. McLean Blvd. at O.J. Watson Park. Presented by Plant Kingdom. Opens for the season Sept. 29. Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Open 8-10:30 p.m. on Halloween. Admission: $20; $15 ages 12 and younger. $35 for a “fast pass.” Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. 316-684-5991, wickedwoodswichita.com

Warehouse of Terrors, 1640 W. 140th Avenue North, Milton. Open from 8-11 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Indoor/outdoor haunted house in an old furniture store. Admission: $25. Get two-for-one tickets all month at wichita.dealsaver.com. warehouseofterrorsk42.com

Forest of Terror, 5059 N. Ridge. Open Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31. Hours: dark-midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween night; dark-11 p.m. weekdays. Admission: $19. theforestofterror.com

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

View More Video