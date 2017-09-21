Ready for October? Pumpkin patches, haunted houses are

It’s a cool October night in Wichita.
What do you do?
You go to a corn maze. Or maybe a pumpkin patch.
Perhaps if you’re daring, you even go to a haunted house.
Below is a listing of all corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses in the Wichita area.
Use it to help plan your fall weekends.
Corn maze/pumpkin patch hybrids
Walters’ Pumpkin Patch, 10001 NW U.S. 77, Burns. Open Sept. 16-Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Offering 30 acres of pumpkins, two giant jumping pillows and a corn maze. Daytime admission is $10 weekdays and $13 weekends. Admission: $7 from 3-7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Find your way through the maze by flashlight 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for $8. 316-320-4150 or thewaltersfarm.com
Applejack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Road, Augusta. Open Sept. 23-Oct. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, milo maze, petting zoo, hay-rack rides, pumpkin cannons and concessions. Admission: $9. 316-733-8909 or applejackpumpkinpatch.com
Gaeddert Farms Corn Maze, 13209 E. 82nd St., Buhler. Open Sept. 23-Oct. 28. Hours: 6-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 2-9:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, giant jumping pillow, hay-jumping and concessions. General admission $2. Maze admission $9.50; ages 4-10, $7.50. Flashlight nights, dusk-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; dusk-8 p.m. Sundays. 620-543-3073 or kansasmaze.com
Bergmann Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 8401 S. Meridian, Haysville. Open Sept. 30-Oct. 29. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. 15-acre corn maze. Admission: $10; ages 5-12, $8. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Inflatables. Pony rides available on Saturdays and Sundays in October for $3. 316-522-3475 or bergmanncornmaze.com
Klausmeyer Dairy Farm Tours and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. West, Clearwater. Opens for the season Oct. 3. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. 5-acre corn maze, sorghum maze, zombie paintball, petting zoo, milking demo, pig races, hay wagon rides. Admission: $6.50. 316-706-5391 or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com
Cox Farm, 6059 S. Seneca. Open Sept. 23-Oct. 29. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-dusk Sundays. Minion-themed corn maze and pumpkin patch. Corn maze: $8. $10 after 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Half-price admission on opening weekend. 316-524-8062 or coxfarm.com
Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, 3750 S. Dusty Road, Derby. Opens Sept. 30 and every weekend in October. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. By appointment for groups on weekdays. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Admission to the farm is $7; $5 for military, with access to a corn maze, boat rentals, hay-rack rides, nature trails and a playground. 316-733-1887 or wichitaspumpkinpatch.com
In Toon Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 16401 112th Road, Burden. Open Sept. 23-Nov. 5. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Groups only during the weekdays. 7-acre corn maze, mini-maze, hay rides, “cornbox,” super slide and concessions. Admission: $10. Free admission to the pumpkin patch – pumpkins purchased separately. 316-302-4393 intooncornmaze.com
Strictly pumpkins, please
Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St., Rose Hill. Open Wednesdays-Sundays, Oct. 1-29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin and apple-picking, pumpkin slingshot, petting zoo, playset and farm store with hard cider for purchase. 316-518-8907 or themeadowlarkfarm.com
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, 374 E. 70th St., Newton. Open Sept. 23.-Oct. 29. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. Take a hay-rack ride to the pumpkin patch, where you can buy a pumpkin. Farm animal viewing, slide, corn tub and sorghum maze for $3. 620-367-2721 or papaspumpkinpatchks.com
Haunted houses
Field of Screams, 4055 N. Tyler Road. Opens for the season Sept. 22. Hours: 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7-10:30 p.m. Sundays, as well as Oct. 30-31. Tickets: $15-$70 depending on activity and day of week. 316-303-2037 or scaryprairiepines.com
The Haunted Cannery Spook House and Lunatic Asylum, 10001 NW U.S. 77 near El Dorado (at Walter’s Pumpkin Patch). Opens for the season Oct. 6. Hours: 7:30-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Admission: $20. thehauntedcannery.com
The Forest of Fear, 7446 51st Road, Udall. Opens for the season Sept. 29. Hours: dark-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28 and dark-11 p.m. on Oct. 15, 19, 22, 26, 29 and 31. Haunted forest away from the city. Admission: $15; $10 for ages 10 and younger. 316-712-4354, udallforestoffear.com
Wicked Island, 3022 S. McLean Blvd. at O.J. Watson Park. Presented by Plant Kingdom. Opens for the season Sept. 29. Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Open 8-10:30 p.m. on Halloween. Admission: $20; $15 ages 12 and younger. $35 for a “fast pass.” Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. 316-684-5991, wickedwoodswichita.com
Warehouse of Terrors, 1640 W. 140th Avenue North, Milton. Open from 8-11 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Indoor/outdoor haunted house in an old furniture store. Admission: $25. Get two-for-one tickets all month at wichita.dealsaver.com. warehouseofterrorsk42.com
Forest of Terror, 5059 N. Ridge. Open Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31. Hours: dark-midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween night; dark-11 p.m. weekdays. Admission: $19. theforestofterror.com
