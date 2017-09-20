A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

Artist Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis painted a mural in Gallery Alley in downtown Wichita with the help of volunteers over the weekend, May 2017. The art project was inspired to get young people downtown and get people excited about their city. (Video by Fernando Salazar / The Wichita Eagle)
Officials from the city, county and Intrust Bank Arena were on hand in front of Union Station in downtown Wichita on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, to announce that Paul McCartney will perform in Wichita on July 19. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)