10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Sept. 15-17)

Mid-September always seems to be that awkward, in-between time for a lot of people.
The doldrums of the school year are keenly felt, and the glut of summer events starts to die down.
It’s too early to really be considered “fall” yet, so you’re just kind of stuck in limbo.
However, there are still at least 10 good things going on in Wichita this weekend.
Use this list below to help plan your weekend in Wichita:
Kansas State Fair closing weekend
Closes Sunday, Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson
Alas, and it seems like the fair just started. This weekend is your last chance to visit the 2017 version of the Kansas State Fair, featuring livestock from across the state, carnival rides, aerial acrobats and all sort of funky fried foods. Plus, you can always grab a bag (or two) full of free goodies from the fair. For a full listing of activities on this final weekend of the fair, see my colleague Denise Neil’s story here.
$10 adults, $6 children 6-12 and seniors 60+, free for children 5 and under. www.kansasstatefair.com
FREE: Autumn and Art
6-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Bradley Fair, 2000 N. Rock
If you’re looking for a unique way to enjoy art from around the country, Autumn and Art provides that perfect chance. Not only is the lakeside art gallery full of all types of artwork, there is also food, games, activities and live entertainment. The festival offers a build-your-own bloody Mary bar from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and whiskey tasting from 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Many of the featured artists this year are from Kansas. Artwork is on display and available for purchase. Admission is free; food and drink is not.
Free. www.autumnandart.com, 316-267-2817
Walnut Valley Festival
Fri. through Sun., Winfield Fairgrounds, 1105 W. 9th, Winfield
More than 25 artists take the stage at the annual bluegrass festival, which runs through Sunday. Beyond just the four stages full of live music, you can also take part in arts and crafts, music workshops and parking lot pickin’.
$15-$75, depending on day and ticket level. www.wvfest.com, 620-221-3250
Pumpkinfest 2017 at Walters’ Pumpkin Patch
Opens Saturday, Walters’ Pumpkin Patch, 10001 NW U.S. Highway 77, Burns
That’s right, people. Fall has truly started, as the Walters’ farm is opening its pumpkin patch for the season Saturday. Why not spend your Saturday night winding through the Walters’ corn maze, or how about the 30 acres of pumpkins on site? The farm is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Going through the corn maze by flashlight from 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays will cost $8.
Daytime admission is $10 weekdays and $13 weekends. Admission: $7 from 3-7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. www.thewaltersfarm.com, 316-320-4150
Kansas Katz Cat Show
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., Cessna Activity Center, 2744 S. George Washington Blvd.
True tale: one of the highlights of every mid-September has to be the Kansas Katz cat show. The cats there are some of the fluffiest, most well-groomed cats you’ll ever see, and they’re generally pretty well-behaved in shows. Plus, there’s just something quaint about going to a cat show.
$5 per person, $15 per family. www.kansaskatz.org, 785-202-2031
Kansas Railfest
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Great Plains Transportation Museum & Union Station, 700 and 701 E. Douglas
This train-themed fundraiser for the museum is Saturday – and there’s going to be a coal-fired steam locomotive in attendance. Attendees can also pay for tickets to take a ride on one of the museum’s caboose cars with the coal-fired train pulling. Union Pacific is bringing its one-of-a-kind diesel-electric locomotive #1982 that is painted to commemorate the Missouri Pacific Railroad. Separate tickets to ride Sadie, a steam locomotive, are $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 3-12 and free for those 2 and under who don't occupy a seat. Tickets to ride Sadie can also be redeemed 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 17 and 24, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, while the locomotive is in Wichita.
$10 for ages 13 and older, free for kids 12 and younger. www.ksrailfest.org
Mulvane Main Street Beer & Wine Festival
4-8 p.m. Sat., Mulvane Historical Museum, 300 W. Main, Mulvane
And who wouldn’t want beer and wine this Saturday evening? The weather’s shaping up pretty nicely for this second-annual event, put on by the Mulvane Community Foundation. It features Kansas wines and beers, as well as live music by the Cherokee Maidens from 6-8 p.m. Entry grants you 12 samples of any wine or beer of your choice.
$25.
Wine Mosey
4-8 p.m. Sat., Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
The ninth-annual Wine Mosey fundraiser is this Saturday, which means you can finally take a stagecoach ride and sip wine at the same time. It’s very seldom you get to do something like that these days. Admission to the fundraiser includes hors d’ouevres, entertainment and full access to the museum. There will also be an auction for local goods.
$50. www.oldcowtown.org, 316-350-3323
FREE: Show ’N Shine Car Show
noon-4 p.m. Sun., Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount
The 23rd annual Show ’N Shine Car Show, put on by the Fraternal Order of Police, is this Sunday in the parking lot by Charles Koch Arena. There will be all sorts of vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles there, as well as law enforcement specialty vehicles, for the appreciating. There will also be music and raffle prizes available. Proceeds will go to Make-a-Wish Kansas.
Free.
Old Town 10K
7:30 a.m. Sun., Museum of World Treasures, 835 E. First Street
If you’re looking to get a good workout in this Sunday, test out the Old Town 10K. It’s double the length of your traditional 5K and the course is a nice, smooth run up and down the Arkansas River up to Riverside. Participants will receive a tech shirt, custom bib number, and free downloadable photos. There will be food and music at the finish line as well. Proceeds from the event to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children and Midian Transportation Fund.
$45 on Friday, $50 on Saturday and Sunday. www.oldtown10k.com
Contributing: Hannah Tobias of The Eagle
