5 places to go horseback riding near Wichita

Riding a horse through idyllic countryside pastures, for most, is the stuff of Western-themed dreams.
In Kansas, though, it doesn’t take too much for those dreams to become reality.
There are a variety of places in the state that allow the public to go on horseback rides without any prior experience.
What better way to spend a summer day in Kansas?
Below are places you can do just that:
C-Arrow Stables, 5911 N. Maize Road, Maize
As the closest horse-riding facility to Wichita, this is your ideal destination if you’re looking to ride near Wichita. C-Arrow Stables, founded in 1989, offers horse rides from Tuesdays to Sundays starting at $25. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance. Rides go through prairie land close to the Maize area, which the stable says is ideal for anyone from beginners to experienced riders. Horse rides are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
15 minutes from Wichita.
$25 per person. www.c-arrow-stables.com 316-722-2680
Flying W Ranch, 1515 G Road, Cedar Point
The Flying W Ranch, operated by ranchers Gwen and Josh Hoy, offers guided trail rides year-round, including special “moonlight” rides near sunset. The two-hour trail rides, which are casual and include lots of information about the Tallgrass prairie, can start at either 9 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. The “moonlight” trail rides include a homemade supper. The ranch also hosts cattle drives, which people are invited to participate in. For larger groups, or those just interested in being around horses, the ranch also offers horse-drawn wagon rides. For dates when horseback rides are being offered, check www.flinthillsflyingw.com.
Just over 1 hour from Wichita.
$110 for a 2-hour trail ride, $160 for moonlight horseback rides, $250 for a 2-hour guided cattle drive. www.flinthillsflyingw.com, 620-340-2802
Equine Adventure at Salt Creek Ranch, 4215 E. 245th Street, Lyndon
Traverse varied terrain including planted hay fields, native prairie pastures and wooded trails along a creek bed at northeast Kansas’ Salt Creek Ranch. On your ride here, you can visit an 1870s cemetery on site. Some rides are given on the Flint Hills Nature Trail, a perfect way to see beautiful scenery, wildflowers in bloom and long-horned cattle when the herd is home.
Just over 2 hours from Wichita.
$55 for beginner 2-hour ride, $75 for intermediate 2-hour ride. www.yourequineadventure.com, 785-215-2296
S&S Stables, 25081 Orleans Road, Paola
This horse ranch by Hillsdale Reservoir offers a fun opportunity for romantic sunset horse rides, family gatherings and team bonding. With 52 miles of trails to ride, the ranch has horse rides that cross through the woods, babbling creeks and climb up scenic hills. Rides are available for one hour, two hours, or for a special “date night” package that includes a “cozy fire” upon your return. Contact Farley and Kayla Ratzlaff at kaylassstables@gmail.com for more information.
About 2 hours, 30 minutes from Wichita.
$40 for a 1-hour ride, $70 for a 2-hour ride. Group pricing available. www.ssstables.com, 913-856-5570
Happy Trails Horseback Rides, 7610 SW Davis Road, Auburn
The owner of Happy Trails is getting back into offering horseback rides, she said in a voice message. Have fun riding through this Flint Hills ranch. For more information, call 785-224-5297.
Just over 2 hours from Wichita.
Rides start at $50. 785-224-5297
