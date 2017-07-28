10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (July 28-30)

I don’t know about, but I’m starting to dream of a white Christmas.
Christmas in July is about over, which is sad, but that does mean we are one month closer to December – and the much more bearable cold temps that accompany it.
But it appears Wichita’s not ready to give up summer yet, as there’s plenty of fun events planned in the Great Outdoors this weekend.
Use this list below to help plan your weekend in town:
FREE: Final Friday
Fri., various venues across town.
Tonight is Final Friday, which means nearly all of Wichita’s art galleries will be free and open to the public late, showcasing the talents both of local artists and those from outside Wichita. If you’re a Final Friday first-timer, I’d recommend visiting CityArts or Under the Bridge (roughly 700 E. Douglas). The area around Union Station was really hopping last Final Friday and if it’s anything like that this month, it’ll leave you feeling very optimistic about the future of downtown Wichita. For a full listing of Final Friday openings (and for my recommendations), click here.
Free.
Dam Music Festival
4:30 p.m.-midnight Fri., 4:30 p.m.-midnight Sat., El Dorado Lake, El Dorado
The first Dam Music Festival is this weekend at El Dorado Lake and, well, it’s shaping up to be a party. Big-name acts like Hank Williams Jr., Bobby Bones and Lynyrd Skynyrd are coming to El Dorado for the fest this weekend, so you’d better get out there, like, pronto.
$99 for a weekend pass. $60 Friday only, $80 Saturday only. www.dammusicfest.com
FREE: Big Fat Fun at the WaterWalk
8 p.m. Fri., WaterWalk plaza, 515 S. Main
This is the fourth concert in KEYN’s annual summer concert series, featuring local cover band Big Fat Fun. The band, which specializes in playing party favorites from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, will provide the dance tunes. All you need is to bring your dancing shoes. Food and beverage trucks will be on site by 7 p.m.. While the concert is free, donations are welcome and will go toward Main Place Youth’s Inc. Christian group home.
Free.
Hurts Donut Run
9 a.m. Sat., Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.
Ever heard of a doughnut run? Well, essentially it’s a regular 5K you run in the hopes that you’ll get a doughnut at the finish line. And at this 5K, I’d say the odds of getting a doughnut afterward are pretty high. This is a 5K run Saturday morning through Sedgwick County Park – your prize for winning is a Hurts Donut and a cup of coffee. A nice way to start your Saturday, I’d say.
$35 adults, $25 youth 15 and under. https://www.picatic.com/event14969432617278#/
Tea & Tutus
10 a.m.-noon Sat., Botanica, 701 N. Amidon
If you have an aspiring ballerina in your house, you’re encouraged to come to Botanica on Saturday for a magical morning of tea, shopping, ballet and delicious treats. Ballet Wichita’s Tea & Tutus event will feature a performance of “Wizard of Oz” and give guests a chance to meet dancers from Ballet Wichita. Children are invited to bring their favorite dolls and wear their tutus. There will be a drawing to win an American Girl doll and other tea party essentials.
Wichita Bridal Expo
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas
If you, like me, are planning a wedding anytime in the near future, you might want to check out the Wichita Bridal Expo, set for this weekend at Century II. It’s a one-stop shop to help you plan your catering, DJ, rentals and really any vendor service you’re in need of. Plus, there’s usually always free cake and catering samples. Yes, please. Live fashion shows will feature wedding gowns from local boutiques including Brooklyn & Co. Bridal, David’s Bridal, Dress Gallery, Sweet Illusion and The White Dress. Brides can also enter to win the $10,000 grand prize wedding package.
$10 a day, $13 two-day pass. www.wichitabridalshow.com
FREE: DJ in the Park
6-8 p.m. Sat., Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas
In the midst of all the discussions going on in Wichita lately about what to do in Naftzger Park, there’s this event. DJ Cadence and DJ Kris will be on hand to keep people dancing around dinnertime Saturday for this city-sponsored DJ in the Park event. There will also be other games and activities available for your enjoyment.
Free.
FREE: Film screenings on Saturday
7:30 p.m. Sat., Gallery Alley, 616 E. Douglas; 7:30 p.m. Sat., NewMarket Square, 2441 N. Maize.
Here’s the latest installment of the constant game we play called, “Where can I find these pop-up free movie screenings in town?” On Saturday night, free films will be screened both downtown and on the west-side, for all you free-entertainment-seekers. At 7:30 p.m. in Gallery Alley, 616 E. Douglas, there will be a screening of “Clueless,” and in the NewMarket Square plaza, there will be a screening of “Moana” at 7:30 p.m.
Free.
FREE: Food Trucks at the Fountain
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., WaterWalk plaza, 515 S. Main
Another Sunday, another Food Trucks at the Fountain. Why not spend your Sunday lunch downtown at one of Wichita’s many food trucks? The plaza is going to be filled with every kind of food you can imagine. At 10 a.m., there will also be a donation-based yoga class at the corner of Main and Waterman, so bring your yoga mats.
Free.
Stars & Stripes Benefit Concert with Craig Morgan
7 p.m. Sun., Kansas Star Arena, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane
If you’re in the mood for some country music Sunday evening, you’ll want to head down to Mulvane for this one. Country star Craig Morgan will entertain fans at Kansas Star Arena at his Stars and Stripes Benefit Concert this Sunday. Morgan is best known for hits like “International Harvester,” “Redneck Yacht Club” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday.” All proceeds from the concert go toward the E3 Foundation, which supports military organizations and the war on sex trafficking.
$17-$25. www.kansasstarcasino.com
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
