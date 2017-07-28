Don’t miss your chance to camp in downtown Wichita

Chances are you’ve never camped in a tent at the Keeper of the Plains.
That’s probably because the police would likely kick you out if you tried that – but not next weekend.
The Wichita Vortex Fest, a first-annual music festival put on by Wichita Festivals, still has camping passes available.
The festival, which runs Friday and overnight, briefly into Saturday, is scheduled to bring in headliners Dwight Yoakam, Pokey LaFarge and Lindi Ortega – to keep your thirst for music quenched during the day.
After the music is done on Friday, there will be a screening of Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” inside the festival grounds – appropriate, given the camping theme.
Overnight, people can camp out on the grassy area just north of the Keeper of the Plains – with a camping pass, of course. There will be a second stage set up in the camping area, with planned performances as well as open mics and jam sessions.
People are allowed to bring coolers into the campgrounds, but they are not allowed in the festival’s main concert area. In that area, people can bring empty water bottles and fill them up inside, according to Wichita Festivals.
Teri Mott, director of marketing and communication for Wichita Festivals, said ticket sales have been brisk so far, but there are still tickets available for procrastinators.
“We are almost out of campground area – we have a little bit of RV spots left and a little bit of VIP and then regular festival passes,” she said. “But they don’t want to delay. We’re not selling a ton of tickets.”
The “procrastinators festival pass,” available through Aug. 4, is $85. For $15 extra, you can get access to an all-you-can-eat pancake party Saturday morning, as well as a concert by the Cherokee Maidens.
For more information about the festival, visit www.wichitavortexfest.com.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
