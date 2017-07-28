What to see at Wichita art galleries this Final Friday

This Final Friday, there are a plethora of openings at Wichita galleries.
You can’t go wrong with any of them, but here are my picks for the top Final Friday shows this month:
▪ “Bibs and Forks,” 6 to 8 p.m., CityArts, 334 N. Mead
This Old Town gallery is hosting an exhibition all about food with “Bibs and Forks,” a curated “food invitational.” It’s going to be artwork primarily about food, which is something I can certainly get behind. Artists featured include Brad Ruder, Richard Crowson, Rachel Foster, Kelsy Gossett, Christian Taylor, Ernest Vincent Wood III, Jack Wilson, Wade Hampton, Charlotte Martin, John Pirtle, Dane Jones, Ian Blume, Michella Tripoli, Brady Scott, Charles Baughman, Lauren Fitzgerald, Torin Andersen and Christian Taylor. It’ll be on display in CityArts’ Boardroom Gallery, on the second floor. The exhibit was co-curated by Emily Brookover and Dustin Parker.
▪ “Wichita State of Mind,” 6 p.m. to midnight, HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce, Ste. 200
This exhibition has been on my radar for quite a while now, and it looks like it’s going to be a mega-show featuring a ton of Wichita artists. I’ll be interested to see exactly how this show ties it all together, because I count 32 local artists that will be featured in HUE’s relatively small gallery space. Starting at 9:30 p.m., two local DJs are going to be dropping the beats in the gallery – the second time in recent memory HUE has doubled as a DJ space. While you’re on Commerce Street, you couldn’t go wrong stopping in to check this out.
▪ “Allusive,” 6 to 10 p.m., WSU Shiftspace, 416 S. Commerce, Ste. 102
Also on Commerce Street, the WSU Shiftspace is promising what sounds to be an interesting exhibition that features a slew of talented local artists. It sounds like it’s going to be a mixture of video, sound and installation art. New media artist Hugo Zelada-Romero is guest curating this exhibition. I’ll admit I don’t know much about this exhibition, but it’s something I will certainly be checking out tonight.
42 Below, 1203 E. Douglas. 8 p.m.-midnight. Featuring artists Denzelle Bailey, Sergio Valadez-Flores, Terra Scott, Bret Ekstrom, Chris Ramirez, Jose Fabian Valadez, Brittany Soto and Peewee Morales.
Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley. 6 p.m.-midnight. Hosting an exhibit of past and current drawings, jewelry, paintings, mixed media and assemblage from former South High School Alumni from 1977.
Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring “Original Oils” by Chris Wilder.
Artist Central, 5014 E. Central. 5-8 p.m. Featuring photography by Tasha Wentling.
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Opening of “Flapdoodle and Cogitation,” by Craig Cambell, “Bibs and Forks,” a food art invitational, “The Land of Bread,” by Brent Nuzum, and “Rachel Foster; Paintings,” by Rachel Foster.
Confluence Community Center, 520 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. Featuring artwork by Wichita youths.
Dock410, 410 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. “Livin’ The Blues” features drawings and paintings by Mark Birchfield.
The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas. Featuring photography by Bailey Tredway and Kenzie Borland.
Douglas Avenue underpass, 700 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring art by Priscella Brown, DJ Domo, and lights.
Douglas Photographic Imaging, 2300 E. Douglas. 5:30-7 p.m. Featuring the winning photos from the Riverfest 2017 Photo Contest.
The Fiber Studio and Gallery, 418 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. Featuring ceramics by Debi Cox, jewelry by Kathleen McCrea, paintings by Novelene Ross, and scupltures/jewelry by Wyatt McCrea.
The Fusion Restaurant, 1812 W. Douglas. 5-8 p.m. Featuring artwork by Casey Joy and music by Seth Girton and Jenny Bowen.
Gallery Alley, 616 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. Featuring art by Josh Johnico and music by Lacey Cruse and Brook Blanche.
Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. Featuring “Menagerie,” paintings by Melinda Weis, and ceramics by Debi Cox.
Great Plains Transportation Museum, 700 E. Douglas. 6:30-9 p.m. Featuring the results of a recent photography contest at the museum.
Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. 8-10 p.m. Featuring an “absurdist comedy show” by the Mens Scrapbooking Club. $5.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. Featuring photography by Hannah Shiner. 21+.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce. 6 p.m.-midnight. “Wichita State of Mind” showcases works from 32 local artists, including Kathy Besthorn, Tyler Bounsing, Bri Butts, Diana Carbajal, Dallas Dodge, Anthony Dozier, Nick Drake, Angie Evans, Sarah Evans, Iris Fletcher, Kelsy Gossett, Kat Green, Matthew Hilyard, Marissa Kucharek, Vicki Mcilroy, Erick Nkana, Autumn Noire, Dana Palu, Kelly Remacle, Kelly Rundell, Jim Simpson, Hannah Somes, Monica Soutter, Cornell Bell-Steele, Garrett Matthew Swearingen, Jeanne Ward, Sean Christopher Ward, Stephanie Ward, Tasha Wentling, Lindy Duguid Wiese, Jack Wilson and Tara Wilson.
Hunt + Gather, 7722 W. Maple. 6-9 p.m. Featuring photography by Linda K. Robinson and various other artists.
Kansas Health Foundation, 6-8:30 p.m. “The Picture of Health” features photography by Randy Tobias.
KU School of Medicine – William J. Reals Gallery, 1010 N. Kansas. 5-7 p.m. “Watercolor Dreams” features watercolor and acrylic paintings by Celia Qualich.
L’image, 615 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. The art shop, which sells retail and consignment works of art, will be open and giving away free cake and refreshments.
Liv+Work, 515 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring jewelry by J. Andrew.
Loony Bin Comedy Club, 215 N. St. Francis. 10 p.m.-midnight. Featuring a variety of local art, followed by the Tim Maggard Show at midnight.
Mead Street Gallery and Gifts, 121 N. Mead. 6:30-9 p.m. Featuring Dan Welty and his “Fish’n License” sculptures.
Murillo Studios and Gallery, 121 N. Mead. 6-9 p.m. “Wichita Phenomena” features photography of black and white cityscapes and Wichita icons by Lisa Sparks.
Old Town Square, Second and Mead. 8 p.m.-midnight. Performance by fire-spinners Phlox.
Peerless, 919 E. Douglas. 8-11 p.m. Featuring works by Art Scott, Jeffrey Pierson and Jenni Bader.
Picasso’s Pizzeria, 621 W. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. Featuring paintings by Jami Moore.
Positive Directions, 416 S. Commerce, Ste. 108. Featuring live painting by Mickey Maddox and music by DJ Bowtie.
Prairie Vistas Gallery, 3236 E. Douglas, Ste. 100. 5:30-9 p.m. Featuring Flint Hills photography by John D. Morrison.
R Coffee House, 1144 N. Bitting. 8-10 p.m. Featuring artwork by Taylor Levi Miller and music by Rudy Love.
Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2611 E. Douglas. 6-8 p.m. “Decay” features photography by Kenzie Borland.
Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. Featuring six figure artists as part of the gallery’s 2nd Annual Figurative Invitational.
Roxy’s Downtown, 412 E. Douglas. 11 p.m. “LIVE! With Kyle and Monte” is a monthly “late-night variety talk show” on Final Fridays. Tickets $15.
Siva Yoga Studio, 416 S. Commerce, Ste. 104. “Paisley in Polychrome” is a collection of colorful henna-inspired paintings by henna artist Abbey Parrish.
Tessera Fine Art Gallery, 412 E. Douglas, Ste. C. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Angie Evans.
The Vagabond, 614 W. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. Featuring paintings by Jessica Renee Vega.
Vanya Designs, 520 S. Commerce, Ste. 102. 6-10 p.m. Opening of new bridal design shop, featuring artwork designed by Couture Ever After, floral art by Free State Floral, a bridal gown display and fashion sketches by designer Alicia V. Ybarra.
Visual Fusion Graphic Design Studio, 623 W. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. Hosting a pet-themed collective art exhibit to benefit the Wichita Animal Action League.
The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6-9 p.m. Featuring art by Barbara Niewald and live music from Anibal Rivas and Jeff Stidham.
WSU Shiftspace Gallery, 416 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “Allusive” features artwork by Thien Doan, Mika Holtzinger, Armando Minjarez, Erin Raux, Connor Tillman, AP Vague and Hugo Zelada-Romero.
